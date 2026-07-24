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243 Years Since the Birth of Simón Bolívar: The Liberator Ahead of His Time
243 Years Since the Birth of Simón Bolívar: The Liberator Ahead of His Time
Sputnik International
July 24, 2026, marks the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Simón Bolívar, the great liberator of Latin America and a man whose name became a symbol of the continent’s struggle for independence and unity.
2026-07-24T12:39+0000
2026-07-24T12:39+0000
2026-07-24T12:39+0000
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He was born in Caracas in 1783 into a wealthy Creole aristocratic family. His background seemed to place him among those destined to govern colonial society rather than challenge empires.In the early 19th century, amid the crisis of the Spanish monarchy, Bolívar led the struggle to free the northern part of South America. His path was far from easy. Defeats, exile, and the collapse of the first revolutionary republics did not force him to abandon his goal.In 1819, Bolívar’s army made its famous crossing of the Andes and defeated Spanish forces in New Granada. Over the following years, the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador were liberated.But Bolívar sought more than military victory. His greatest political ambition was to create a strong and united Latin America capable of determining its own future and resisting foreign pressure. He therefore became one of the driving forces behind the creation of Gran Colombia, a state that united the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama.Political divisions and rivalry among regional elites ultimately proved stronger than the idea of unity. Gran Colombia collapsed, and Bolívar died in 1830 at the age of 47.His ideas, however, outlived the states he helped create. Bolivia was named in his honor, while the name of the Liberator continues to resonate throughout the political and public life of Latin America.In 2026, the 243rd anniversary of Simón Bolívar’s birth provides another moment to consider his enduring impact. For some, he embodies national independence; for others, he stands as a visionary advocate for Latin American integration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-simon-bolivar-1123424473.html
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243 Years Since the Birth of Simón Bolívar: The Liberator Ahead of His Time
July 24, 2026, marks the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Simón Bolívar, the great liberator of Latin America and a man whose name became a symbol of the continent’s struggle for independence and unity.
He was born in Caracas in 1783 into a wealthy Creole aristocratic family. His background seemed to place him among those destined to govern colonial society rather than challenge empires.
History, however, took a different course. Within a few decades, Bolívar became the leading military and political figure of the independence movement in northern South America, earning the title by which he is known around the world: the Liberator.
In the early 19th century, amid the crisis of the Spanish monarchy, Bolívar led the struggle to free the northern part of South America. His path was far from easy. Defeats, exile, and the collapse of the first revolutionary republics did not force him to abandon his goal.
In 1819, Bolívar’s army made its famous crossing of the Andes and defeated Spanish forces in New Granada. Over the following years, the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador were liberated.
But Bolívar sought more than military victory. His greatest political ambition was to create a strong and united Latin America capable of determining its own future and resisting foreign pressure. He therefore became one of the driving forces behind the creation of Gran Colombia, a state that united the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama.
Political divisions and rivalry among regional elites ultimately proved stronger than the idea of unity. Gran Colombia collapsed, and Bolívar died in 1830 at the age of 47.
His ideas, however, outlived the states he helped create. Bolivia was named in his honor, while the name of the Liberator continues to resonate throughout the political and public life of Latin America.
In 2026, the 243rd anniversary of Simón Bolívar’s birth provides another moment to consider his enduring impact. For some, he embodies national independence; for others, he stands as a visionary advocate for Latin American integration.
More than 200 years after his birth, Bolívar continues to be more than just a historical heroic figure—he symbolizes an ongoing regional conversation about self-determination, unity, and the continent’s ability to shape its own future.