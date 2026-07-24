https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/243-years-since-the-birth-of-simn-bolvar-the-liberator-ahead-of-his-time-1124491752.html

243 Years Since the Birth of Simón Bolívar: The Liberator Ahead of His Time

243 Years Since the Birth of Simón Bolívar: The Liberator Ahead of His Time

Sputnik International

July 24, 2026, marks the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Simón Bolívar, the great liberator of Latin America and a man whose name became a symbol of the continent’s struggle for independence and unity.

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He was born in Caracas in 1783 into a wealthy Creole aristocratic family. His background seemed to place him among those destined to govern colonial society rather than challenge empires.In the early 19th century, amid the crisis of the Spanish monarchy, Bolívar led the struggle to free the northern part of South America. His path was far from easy. Defeats, exile, and the collapse of the first revolutionary republics did not force him to abandon his goal.In 1819, Bolívar’s army made its famous crossing of the Andes and defeated Spanish forces in New Granada. Over the following years, the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador were liberated.But Bolívar sought more than military victory. His greatest political ambition was to create a strong and united Latin America capable of determining its own future and resisting foreign pressure. He therefore became one of the driving forces behind the creation of Gran Colombia, a state that united the territories of present-day Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama.Political divisions and rivalry among regional elites ultimately proved stronger than the idea of unity. Gran Colombia collapsed, and Bolívar died in 1830 at the age of 47.His ideas, however, outlived the states he helped create. Bolivia was named in his honor, while the name of the Liberator continues to resonate throughout the political and public life of Latin America.In 2026, the 243rd anniversary of Simón Bolívar’s birth provides another moment to consider his enduring impact. For some, he embodies national independence; for others, he stands as a visionary advocate for Latin American integration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-simon-bolivar-1123424473.html

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