International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-simon-bolivar-1123424473.html
Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar
Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar
Sputnik International
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.
2026-01-05T15:06+0000
2026-01-05T15:06+0000
world
simon bolivar
latin america
caracas
rome
colonial past
colonialism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123424312_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e47923ffe567053285ff508375d3319.jpg
Simon Bolivar – the man who forged the independence of a continent and dreamed of its unity. A Caracas-born aristocrat, he swore in Rome to free his homeland from Spanish rule. He led the most daring military campaign in the Americas, crossing the Andes and liberating six future nations in legendary battles. His vision went beyond war: he founded the Republic of Gran Colombia and aimed to unite the peoples of Latin America against the power of the US. Although his dream of unity was ultimately shattered by internal division, his legacy of freedom endures. He died in exile—poor and betrayed but transformed into a symbol of emancipation and the struggle for continental sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/venezuela-attacked-could-cuba-be-next-1123414612.html
caracas
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123424312_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef53c946372d392d5e7461f534c188d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aggression in latin america, anti-colonial resistance across the continent, simon bolivar
us aggression in latin america, anti-colonial resistance across the continent, simon bolivar

Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar

15:06 GMT 05.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankUnveiling of a monument to Latin American politician Simon Bolivar
Unveiling of a monument to Latin American politician Simon Bolivar - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.
Simon Bolivar – the man who forged the independence of a continent and dreamed of its unity. A Caracas-born aristocrat, he swore in Rome to free his homeland from Spanish rule.
He led the most daring military campaign in the Americas, crossing the Andes and liberating six future nations in legendary battles.
His vision went beyond war: he founded the Republic of Gran Colombia and aimed to unite the peoples of Latin America against the power of the US. Although his dream of unity was ultimately shattered by internal division, his legacy of freedom endures.
He died in exile—poor and betrayed but transformed into a symbol of emancipation and the struggle for continental sovereignty.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, greets Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the ALBA Summit at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Analysis
Venezuela Attacked: Could Cuba Be Next?
Yesterday, 09:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала