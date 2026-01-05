https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-simon-bolivar-1123424473.html
Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar
Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar
Sputnik International
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.
2026-01-05T15:06+0000
2026-01-05T15:06+0000
2026-01-05T15:06+0000
world
simon bolivar
latin america
caracas
rome
colonial past
colonialism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123424312_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e47923ffe567053285ff508375d3319.jpg
Simon Bolivar – the man who forged the independence of a continent and dreamed of its unity. A Caracas-born aristocrat, he swore in Rome to free his homeland from Spanish rule. He led the most daring military campaign in the Americas, crossing the Andes and liberating six future nations in legendary battles. His vision went beyond war: he founded the Republic of Gran Colombia and aimed to unite the peoples of Latin America against the power of the US. Although his dream of unity was ultimately shattered by internal division, his legacy of freedom endures. He died in exile—poor and betrayed but transformed into a symbol of emancipation and the struggle for continental sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/venezuela-attacked-could-cuba-be-next-1123414612.html
caracas
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123424312_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef53c946372d392d5e7461f534c188d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us aggression in latin america, anti-colonial resistance across the continent, simon bolivar
us aggression in latin america, anti-colonial resistance across the continent, simon bolivar
Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.
Simon Bolivar – the man who forged the independence of a continent and dreamed of its unity. A Caracas-born aristocrat, he swore in Rome to free his homeland from Spanish rule.
He led the most daring military campaign in the Americas, crossing the Andes and liberating six future nations in legendary battles.
His vision went beyond war: he founded the Republic of Gran Colombia and aimed to unite the peoples of Latin America
against the power of the US. Although his dream of unity was ultimately shattered by internal division, his legacy of freedom endures.
He died in exile—poor and betrayed but transformed into a symbol of emancipation and the struggle for continental sovereignty.