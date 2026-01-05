https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-simon-bolivar-1123424473.html

Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar

Heroes and Traitors: Simon Bolivar

Sputnik International

In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.

2026-01-05T15:06+0000

2026-01-05T15:06+0000

2026-01-05T15:06+0000

world

simon bolivar

latin america

caracas

rome

colonial past

colonialism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123424312_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e47923ffe567053285ff508375d3319.jpg

Simon Bolivar – the man who forged the independence of a continent and dreamed of its unity. A Caracas-born aristocrat, he swore in Rome to free his homeland from Spanish rule. He led the most daring military campaign in the Americas, crossing the Andes and liberating six future nations in legendary battles. His vision went beyond war: he founded the Republic of Gran Colombia and aimed to unite the peoples of Latin America against the power of the US. Although his dream of unity was ultimately shattered by internal division, his legacy of freedom endures. He died in exile—poor and betrayed but transformed into a symbol of emancipation and the struggle for continental sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/venezuela-attacked-could-cuba-be-next-1123414612.html

caracas

rome

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aggression in latin america, anti-colonial resistance across the continent, simon bolivar