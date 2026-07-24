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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html
FSB Foils Planned Ukraine-Linked Hit on Security Officer in Moscow
FSB Foils Planned Ukraine-Linked Hit on Security Officer in Moscow
Sputnik International
A 30-year-old Russian woman has been arrested in Moscow while planting explosives under a security official's vehicle, the FSB reported.
2026-07-24T06:59+0000
2026-07-24T06:59+0000
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She allegedly acted on Ukrainian orders in exchange for promises of resettlement in the EU.The suspect reportedly traveled to Ukraine through Turkey and Moldova for training, and upon her return, she retrieved explosives from a cache before proceeding to Moscow to carry out the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/ukraine-reels-and-it-shows---kremlin-1124476349.html
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FSB Foils Planned Ukraine-Linked Hit on Security Officer in Moscow

06:59 GMT 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Federal Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankUkrainian terrorist Kuzin detained
Ukrainian terrorist Kuzin detained - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
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A 30-year-old Russian woman has been arrested in Moscow while planting explosives under a security official's vehicle, the FSB reported.
She allegedly acted on Ukrainian orders in exchange for promises of resettlement in the EU.

The suspect reportedly traveled to Ukraine through Turkey and Moldova for training, and upon her return, she retrieved explosives from a cache before proceeding to Moscow to carry out the attack.
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
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Ukraine Reels, And It Shows - Kremlin
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