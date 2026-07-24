https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html

FSB Foils Planned Ukraine-Linked Hit on Security Officer in Moscow

FSB Foils Planned Ukraine-Linked Hit on Security Officer in Moscow

Sputnik International

A 30-year-old Russian woman has been arrested in Moscow while planting explosives under a security official's vehicle, the FSB reported.

2026-07-24T06:59+0000

2026-07-24T06:59+0000

2026-07-24T06:59+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

russian federal security service (fsb)

assassination plot

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She allegedly acted on Ukrainian orders in exchange for promises of resettlement in the EU.The suspect reportedly traveled to Ukraine through Turkey and Moldova for training, and upon her return, she retrieved explosives from a cache before proceeding to Moscow to carry out the attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/ukraine-reels-and-it-shows---kremlin-1124476349.html

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ukraine

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russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), assassination plot