https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/iaea-refuses-to-assign-blame-for-zaporozhye-nuke-plant-engineers-murder---rosatom-head--1124487641.html
IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head
IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head
Sputnik International
The IAEA has issued a response to the murder of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev, but without targeted criticism or naming those responsible, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said.
2026-07-24T07:20+0000
2026-07-24T07:20+0000
2026-07-24T07:20+0000
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international atomic energy agency (iaea)
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alexander yakovlev
alexei likhachev
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"We will persistently raise these issues with the IAEA, inform our partners, and all of humanity, as well as Western leaders. We are looking for avenues to convey this information to them," Likhachev added.A Ukrainian drone struck Yakovlev's car in Energodar on July 15, killing him and his driver, while a plant worker was also injured. Russia's Investigative Committee condemned the attack as a deliberate terrorist act that endangered thousands of civilians.
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russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, investigative committee
russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, investigative committee
IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head
The IAEA has issued a response to the murder of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev, but without targeted criticism or naming those responsible, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said.
"We will persistently raise these issues with the IAEA, inform our partners, and all of humanity, as well as Western leaders. We are looking for avenues to convey this information to them," Likhachev added.
A Ukrainian drone struck Yakovlev's car in Energodar on July 15, killing him and his driver, while a plant worker was also injured. Russia's Investigative Committee condemned the attack as a deliberate terrorist act that endangered thousands of civilians.