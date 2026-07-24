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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/iaea-refuses-to-assign-blame-for-zaporozhye-nuke-plant-engineers-murder---rosatom-head--1124487641.html
IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head
IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head
Sputnik International
The IAEA has issued a response to the murder of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev, but without targeted criticism or naming those responsible, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said.
2026-07-24T07:20+0000
2026-07-24T07:20+0000
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"We will persistently raise these issues with the IAEA, inform our partners, and all of humanity, as well as Western leaders. We are looking for avenues to convey this information to them," Likhachev added.A Ukrainian drone struck Yakovlev's car in Energodar on July 15, killing him and his driver, while a plant worker was also injured. Russia's Investigative Committee condemned the attack as a deliberate terrorist act that endangered thousands of civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/world-athletics-extension-of-russian-athletes-suspension-is-peak-cynicism-russophobia-1124486314.html
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IAEA Refuses to Assign Blame for Zaporozhye Nuke Plant Engineer's Murder - Rosatom Head

07:20 GMT 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel LisitsynStele at the entrance to Energodar.
Stele at the entrance to Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
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The IAEA has issued a response to the murder of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev, but without targeted criticism or naming those responsible, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said.
"We will persistently raise these issues with the IAEA, inform our partners, and all of humanity, as well as Western leaders. We are looking for avenues to convey this information to them," Likhachev added.

A Ukrainian drone struck Yakovlev's car in Energodar on July 15, killing him and his driver, while a plant worker was also injured. Russia's Investigative Committee condemned the attack as a deliberate terrorist act that endangered thousands of civilians.
Russian athletes, members of the Russian national team, at a concert after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Moscow's Red Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
Analysis
World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia
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