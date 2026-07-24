https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/new-commander-in-chief-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-to-answer-for-his-words---kremlin-1124492737.html

New Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces to Answer for His Words - Kremlin

New Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces to Answer for His Words - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The new commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty will answer for his words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-07-24T14:34+0000

2026-07-24T14:34+0000

2026-07-24T14:34+0000

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In an interview published on Thursday, the general made an extremist statement about Russians. He also insulted residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, calling them an “unconscious population” that allegedly includes many criminal elements."Of course, I have no doubt that one way or another he will answer for his words," Peskov told Russian media. The residents of Donbass made the right decision to secede from Ukraine, Peskov said.The Russian Foreign Ministry called the commander-in-chief’s remarks proof of the Nazi nature of the Kiev regime. Grigory Lukyantsev, director of the Department for Multilateral Human Rights Cooperation, urged the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other international human rights organizations to pay attention to the systematic policy of the leadership in Kiev, which permits racist, xenophobic and nationalist rhetoric prohibited under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

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