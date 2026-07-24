https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html

Russia Hits Tanks With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops in Odessa - Defense Ministry

Russia Hits Tanks With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops in Odessa - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have launched a group strike on tanks with fuel and lubricants for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-24T09:17+0000

2026-07-24T09:17+0000

2026-07-24T09:23+0000

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The Russian armed forces continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and drone strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops have also hit a cargo ship delivering military goods at the moment of unloading in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops have hit a floating dock in the port of Izmail for storing and launching autonomous uninhabited underwater vehicles, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russias-integrated-kill-chain-is-behind-successful-black-sea-strikes-expert-1124473062.html

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