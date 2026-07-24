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Russia Hits Tanks With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops in Odessa - Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Tanks With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops in Odessa - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have launched a group strike on tanks with fuel and lubricants for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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The Russian armed forces continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and drone strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops have also hit a cargo ship delivering military goods at the moment of unloading in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops have hit a floating dock in the port of Izmail for storing and launching autonomous uninhabited underwater vehicles, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Tanks With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops in Odessa - Defense Ministry
09:17 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 24.07.2026)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have launched a group strike on tanks with fuel and lubricants for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian armed forces continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and drone strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of the strikes, tanks with fuel and lubricants for the armed forces of Ukraine were hit in the port of Odessa (the state enterprise Commercial Sea Port of Odessa)," the statement read.
Russian troops have also hit a cargo ship delivering military goods at the moment of unloading in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes in the port of Izmail (the Izmail Sea Trade state enterprise), port infrastructure facilities designed for unloading and storing military cargo, three storage depots, including the Magura storage tank, and a hangar with Ukrainian military equipment were hit," the statement read.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit a floating dock in the port of Izmail for storing and launching autonomous uninhabited underwater vehicles, the ministry said.