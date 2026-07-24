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Russia Liberates Ivashkino, Zakharovka Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia Liberates Ivashkino, Zakharovka Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Ivashkino and Zakharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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On Friday, the ministry reported that servicemen from the 34th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade and the 11th Tank Regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, through decisive actions, took control of the settlement of Ivashkino in the Kharkov region.Units of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, advancing simultaneously along several directions, continue the creation of a security buffer zone in the territories of the Sumy and Kharkov regions. The troops are advancing daily, pushing the enemy away from the state border in order to ensure the safety of the civilian population.
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Russia Liberates Ivashkino, Zakharovka Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD

10:34 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 24.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovSoldiers of the 37th Motor Rifle Regiment, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, conduct combat coordination training in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Soldiers of the 37th Motor Rifle Regiment, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, conduct combat coordination training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Ivashkino and Zakharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past week, the settlements of Zakharovka, Ivashkino, Volokhovskoye, and Artelnoye in the Kharkov region have been taken under control by active actions of units of the Sever [North] group of forces," the ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, the ministry reported that servicemen from the 34th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade and the 11th Tank Regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, through decisive actions, took control of the settlement of Ivashkino in the Kharkov region.
Units of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, advancing simultaneously along several directions, continue the creation of a security buffer zone in the territories of the Sumy and Kharkov regions. The troops are advancing daily, pushing the enemy away from the state border in order to ensure the safety of the civilian population.
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