https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-liberates-ivashkino-zakharovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region---military-1124490163.html

Russia Liberates Ivashkino, Zakharovka Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russia Liberates Ivashkino, Zakharovka Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Ivashkino and Zakharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-24T10:34+0000

2026-07-24T10:34+0000

2026-07-24T10:35+0000

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On Friday, the ministry reported that servicemen from the 34th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade and the 11th Tank Regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, through decisive actions, took control of the settlement of Ivashkino in the Kharkov region.Units of the "Sever" (North) Group of Forces, advancing simultaneously along several directions, continue the creation of a security buffer zone in the territories of the Sumy and Kharkov regions. The troops are advancing daily, pushing the enemy away from the state border in order to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html

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