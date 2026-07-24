https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html
Russia Waiting for New US Proposals on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Waiting for New US Proposals on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for new proposals from the United States on a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-07-24T12:15+0000
2026-07-24T12:15+0000
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On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that new ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Russia should use such dualism in the position of US President Donald Trump's administration to the extent that it meets Russian interests, and the US desire to promote a peaceful settlement is absolutely in line with those interests, Peskov added.Russia continues to achieve its goals by military means, but a peaceful settlement remains preferable, the spokesman underscored.Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US readiness to play a constructive role in the process.
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Russia Waiting for New US Proposals on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for new proposals from the United States on a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that new ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"We will wait for new proposals," Peskov told Russian media, when asked whether Moscow would wait for Washington's new proposals on the Ukrainian settlement.
Russia should use such dualism in the position of US President Donald Trump's administration to the extent that it meets Russian interests, and the US desire to promote a peaceful settlement is absolutely in line with those interests, Peskov added.
Russia continues to achieve its goals by military means, but a peaceful settlement remains preferable, the spokesman underscored.
"In the absence of peaceful prospects, we will go to the end, to complete victory," Peskov emphasized.
Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US readiness to play a constructive role in the process.