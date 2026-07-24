https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html

Russia Waiting for New US Proposals on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Waiting for New US Proposals on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for new proposals from the United States on a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-07-24T12:15+0000

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On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that new ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Russia should use such dualism in the position of US President Donald Trump's administration to the extent that it meets Russian interests, and the US desire to promote a peaceful settlement is absolutely in line with those interests, Peskov added.Russia continues to achieve its goals by military means, but a peaceful settlement remains preferable, the spokesman underscored.Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US readiness to play a constructive role in the process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/anchorage-dead-end-not-russias-fault--lavrov-1124490048.html

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