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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/trump-says-us-sells-no-weapons-to-ukraine-1124493169.html
Trump Says US Sells No Weapons to Ukraine
Trump Says US Sells No Weapons to Ukraine
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States does not sell weapons to Ukraine.
2026-07-24T17:31+0000
2026-07-24T17:31+0000
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"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea," Trump said on Truth Social. The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), created by the US and NATO, does not provide for direct US military support for Ukraine. Instead, it envisages European countries purchasing US weapons for Kiev. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and constitute "playing with fire." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any shipments containing weapons destined for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin said that the West's armament of Ukraine is counterproductive to negotiations and will have a negative impact.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/anchorage-dead-end-not-russias-fault--lavrov-1124490048.html
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Trump Says US Sells No Weapons to Ukraine

17:31 GMT 24.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States does not sell weapons to Ukraine.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea," Trump said on Truth Social.
The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), created by the US and NATO, does not provide for direct US military support for Ukraine. Instead, it envisages European countries purchasing US weapons for Kiev.
Lavrov on the failure of the Anchorage agreements - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
10:27 GMT
Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and constitute "playing with fire." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any shipments containing weapons destined for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin said that the West's armament of Ukraine is counterproductive to negotiations and will have a negative impact.
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