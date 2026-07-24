https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/world-athletics-decision-to-continue-suspension-of-russian-athletes-has-no-legal-basis---expert-1124490585.html

World Athletics Decision to Continue Suspension of Russian Athletes Has No Legal Basis - Expert

World Athletics Decision to Continue Suspension of Russian Athletes Has No Legal Basis - Expert

Sputnik International

"Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from competition on the basis of arbitrary and politically motivated decisions," Hasan Keni, a Turkish expert in international law and international relations, told Sputnik.

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"There is no rule or provision prohibiting athletes from countries involved in conflicts from competing in sporting events, yet Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from competition on the basis of arbitrary and politically motivated decisions," Hasan Keni, a Turkish expert in international law and international relations, told Sputnik.He stressed that the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes is a form of political discrimination that has no basis in legal or sporting criteria, indicating that World Athletics fails to adhere to the Olympic Charter, which explicitly states that politics and sports should not be intertwined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/playing-by-no-rules-how-politics-seeks-to-take-over-international-sports-1124423594.html

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