https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/world-athletics-decision-to-continue-suspension-of-russian-athletes-has-no-legal-basis---expert-1124490585.html
World Athletics Decision to Continue Suspension of Russian Athletes Has No Legal Basis - Expert
World Athletics Decision to Continue Suspension of Russian Athletes Has No Legal Basis - Expert
Sputnik International
"Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from competition on the basis of arbitrary and politically motivated decisions," Hasan Keni, a Turkish expert in international law and international relations, told Sputnik.
2026-07-24T11:05+0000
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"There is no rule or provision prohibiting athletes from countries involved in conflicts from competing in sporting events, yet Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from competition on the basis of arbitrary and politically motivated decisions," Hasan Keni, a Turkish expert in international law and international relations, told Sputnik.He stressed that the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes is a form of political discrimination that has no basis in legal or sporting criteria, indicating that World Athletics fails to adhere to the Olympic Charter, which explicitly states that politics and sports should not be intertwined.
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international olympic committee (ioc), russia, world, sport, world athletics championsips
international olympic committee (ioc), russia, world, sport, world athletics championsips
World Athletics Decision to Continue Suspension of Russian Athletes Has No Legal Basis - Expert
11:05 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 24.07.2026)
World Athletics' refusal to implement the IOC's July 7 decision to lift restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes has prompted scrutiny regarding the impartiality and decision-making practices of the international sports organization.
"There is no rule or provision prohibiting athletes from countries involved in conflicts from competing in sporting events, yet Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from competition on the basis of arbitrary and politically motivated decisions," Hasan Keni, a Turkish expert in international law and international relations, told Sputnik.
He stressed that the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes is a form of political discrimination that has no basis in legal or sporting criteria, indicating that World Athletics fails to adhere to the Olympic Charter, which explicitly states that politics and sports should not be intertwined.