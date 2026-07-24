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World Athletics Openly Discriminates Against Russia — Expert
World Athletics Openly Discriminates Against Russia — Expert
Sputnik International
"What has been happening to Russian athletes is the largest example of double standards and violations of athletes' rights," Valeed Muhammad, an Iraqi expert in sports-related legal issues, told Sputnik.
2026-07-24T10:01+0000
2026-07-24T10:15+0000
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Muhammad added that the double standards of World Athletics are especially evident from the fact that Israeli athletes are yet to be sanctioned over the mass killings in Gaza.The IOC removed the limitations imposed on Russian athletes on July 7—a decision that was completely ignored by World Athletics, which stated that it has no intention of following the recommendation.
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World Athletics Openly Discriminates Against Russia — Expert

10:01 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 24.07.2026)
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"The Olympic Charter prohibits any political interference in sport, yet this has occurred repeatedly since the start of the conflict in Ukraine... what has been happening to Russian athletes is the largest example of double standards and violations of athletes' rights," Valeed Muhammad, an Iraqi expert in sports-related legal issues, told Sputnik.
Muhammad added that the double standards of World Athletics are especially evident from the fact that Israeli athletes are yet to be sanctioned over the mass killings in Gaza.

He stressed that to bypass any political interference in the legal process, "the Russian Olympic Committee should appoint a Russian arbitrator for this case, or one who is as far removed as possible from the influence of Western systems."

The IOC removed the limitations imposed on Russian athletes on July 7—a decision that was completely ignored by World Athletics, which stated that it has no intention of following the recommendation.
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