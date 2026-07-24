https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/world-athletics-openly-discriminates-against-russia--expert-1124489440.html

World Athletics Openly Discriminates Against Russia — Expert

World Athletics Openly Discriminates Against Russia — Expert

Sputnik International

"What has been happening to Russian athletes is the largest example of double standards and violations of athletes' rights," Valeed Muhammad, an Iraqi expert in sports-related legal issues, told Sputnik.

2026-07-24T10:01+0000

2026-07-24T10:01+0000

2026-07-24T10:15+0000

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Muhammad added that the double standards of World Athletics are especially evident from the fact that Israeli athletes are yet to be sanctioned over the mass killings in Gaza.The IOC removed the limitations imposed on Russian athletes on July 7—a decision that was completely ignored by World Athletics, which stated that it has no intention of following the recommendation.

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