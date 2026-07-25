https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/china-to-respond-to-eus-anti-russian-sanctions-against-chinese-companies---expert-1124494548.html

China to Respond to EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions Against Chinese Companies - Expert

China to Respond to EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions Against Chinese Companies - Expert

Sputnik International

China will resolutely respond to the EU's inclusion of Chinese companies in anti-Russian sanctions, Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said.

2026-07-25T07:18+0000

2026-07-25T07:18+0000

2026-07-25T07:18+0000

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On Friday, Chinese authorities added 14 EU organizations to the list of export control entities. This step was a retaliatory measure for the European Union's earlier inclusion of 14 Chinese companies in the sanctions list as part of the 21st round of sanctions against Russia. The expert added that China's retaliatory measures reflected the country's institutional approach to protecting national security and national interests. China's retaliatory measures are consistent with generally accepted international practice, he noted.China has repeatedly stated that it maintains an objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine conflict, actively promoting peace talks and playing a constructive role in efforts toward a political settlement. At the same time, China firmly rejects the EU's accusations and sanctions against its companies, dismissing them as unjustified attempts to shift blame and smear its reputation over the crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-intends-to-expand-strategic-partnership-with-russia---wang-yi-1124490949.html

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