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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/houthis-warn-recent-saudi-actions-will-not-go-unanswered--reports-1124493658.html
Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports
Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports
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Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement warned that recent Saudi actions will not go unanswered, Tasnim reported, citing the group’s political bureau.
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2026-07-25T04:29+0000
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Ansar Allah said the deterrence equation set by Yemen’s people, leadership and armed forces remains “clear and fixed.”“Siege for siege, ports for ports, escalation for escalation,” the movement said, warning that continued aggression would only bring further losses for the aggressors.Later, powerful explosions were reported in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, as well as in Samad and Jizan, Tasnim reported.An air base in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, was also among the targets of the Houthi attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/explosions-rock-yemeni-city-of-hodeidah-amid-reports-of-air-strikes-1124493564.html
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Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports

04:08 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 25.07.2026)
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeHouthi Zulfiqar missile launched toward Israel. Photo released by the militia's media office.
Houthi Zulfiqar missile launched toward Israel. Photo released by the militia's media office. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media Office
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Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement warned that recent Saudi actions will not go unanswered, Tasnim reported, citing the group’s political bureau.
Ansar Allah said the deterrence equation set by Yemen’s people, leadership and armed forces remains “clear and fixed.”
“Siege for siege, ports for ports, escalation for escalation,” the movement said, warning that continued aggression would only bring further losses for the aggressors.
Later, powerful explosions were reported in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, as well as in Samad and Jizan, Tasnim reported.
An air base in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, was also among the targets of the Houthi attack.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Explosions Rock Yemeni City of Hodeidah Amid Reports of Air Strikes
04:04 GMT
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