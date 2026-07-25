https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/houthis-warn-recent-saudi-actions-will-not-go-unanswered--reports-1124493658.html
Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports
Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports
Sputnik International
Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement warned that recent Saudi actions will not go unanswered, Tasnim reported, citing the group’s political bureau.
2026-07-25T04:08+0000
2026-07-25T04:08+0000
2026-07-25T04:29+0000
us-israel war on iran
saudi arabia
yemen
jizan
houthis
houthi
ansar allah
khalaf abd samad
middle east
retaliation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120470069_0:0:600:338_1920x0_80_0_0_6c6617056c5ba2d87d06091b53d4cbbd.png
Ansar Allah said the deterrence equation set by Yemen’s people, leadership and armed forces remains “clear and fixed.”“Siege for siege, ports for ports, escalation for escalation,” the movement said, warning that continued aggression would only bring further losses for the aggressors.Later, powerful explosions were reported in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, as well as in Samad and Jizan, Tasnim reported.An air base in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, was also among the targets of the Houthi attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/explosions-rock-yemeni-city-of-hodeidah-amid-reports-of-air-strikes-1124493564.html
saudi arabia
yemen
jizan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120470069_75:0:526:338_1920x0_80_0_0_564b2c6628979bf628cf8e94055c5dd5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, yemen, jizan, houthis, houthi, ansar allah, khalaf abd samad, middle east, retaliation
saudi arabia, yemen, jizan, houthis, houthi, ansar allah, khalaf abd samad, middle east, retaliation
Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports
04:08 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 25.07.2026)
Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement warned that recent Saudi actions will not go unanswered, Tasnim reported, citing the group’s political bureau.
Ansar Allah said the deterrence equation set by Yemen’s people, leadership and armed forces remains “clear and fixed.”
“Siege for siege, ports for ports, escalation for escalation,” the movement said, warning that continued aggression would only bring further losses for the aggressors.
Later, powerful explosions were reported in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, as well as in Samad and Jizan, Tasnim reported.
An air base in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, was also among the targets of the Houthi attack.