https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/houthis-warn-recent-saudi-actions-will-not-go-unanswered--reports-1124493658.html

Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports

Houthis Warn Recent Saudi Actions 'Will not Go Unanswered' — Reports

Sputnik International

Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement warned that recent Saudi actions will not go unanswered, Tasnim reported, citing the group’s political bureau.

2026-07-25T04:08+0000

2026-07-25T04:08+0000

2026-07-25T04:29+0000

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Ansar Allah said the deterrence equation set by Yemen’s people, leadership and armed forces remains “clear and fixed.”“Siege for siege, ports for ports, escalation for escalation,” the movement said, warning that continued aggression would only bring further losses for the aggressors.Later, powerful explosions were reported in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, as well as in Samad and Jizan, Tasnim reported.An air base in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, was also among the targets of the Houthi attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/explosions-rock-yemeni-city-of-hodeidah-amid-reports-of-air-strikes-1124493564.html

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saudi arabia, yemen, jizan, houthis, houthi, ansar allah, khalaf abd samad, middle east, retaliation