https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/putin-responds-to-tokayevs-ukraine-proposal-by-briefing-him-on-conflict-progress---kremlin-1124496623.html

Freezing Ukraine Conflict Impossible Given Ukraine's Position - Kremlin

Freezing Ukraine Conflict Impossible Given Ukraine's Position - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict by providing him with a detailed account of the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

2026-07-25T17:50+0000

2026-07-25T17:50+0000

2026-07-25T18:03+0000

world

kassym-jomart tokayev

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

russia

ukraine

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/19/1124496464_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_7737847617d73df770636a2b47ba53c4.jpg

Putin responded to Kazakh President's proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict by providing him with a detailed account of the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.Putin and Tokayev are participating in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before the forum. During the meeting, Tokayev said that the conflict should be frozen and the parties should return to the 2022 Istanbul agreements.Peskov was asked whether and how the Russian leader had reacted to Tokayev's proposal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-successfully-are-of-strategic-nature---putin-1124495372.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kassym-jomart tokayev, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin