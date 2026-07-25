https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/putin-responds-to-tokayevs-ukraine-proposal-by-briefing-him-on-conflict-progress---kremlin-1124496623.html
Freezing Ukraine Conflict Impossible Given Ukraine's Position - Kremlin
Freezing Ukraine Conflict Impossible Given Ukraine's Position - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict by providing him with a detailed account of the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-07-25T17:50+0000
2026-07-25T17:50+0000
2026-07-25T18:03+0000
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Putin responded to Kazakh President's proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict by providing him with a detailed account of the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.Putin and Tokayev are participating in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before the forum. During the meeting, Tokayev said that the conflict should be frozen and the parties should return to the 2022 Istanbul agreements.Peskov was asked whether and how the Russian leader had reacted to Tokayev's proposal.
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kassym-jomart tokayev, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin
kassym-jomart tokayev, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin
Freezing Ukraine Conflict Impossible Given Ukraine's Position - Kremlin
17:50 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 25.07.2026)
OMSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Given Ukraine's position, a freezing of the Ukrainian conflict as proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
Putin responded to Kazakh President's proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict by providing him with a detailed account of the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.
Putin and Tokayev are participating in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before the forum. During the meeting, Tokayev said that the conflict should be frozen and the parties should return to the 2022 Istanbul agreements.
Peskov was asked whether and how the Russian leader had reacted to Tokayev's proposal.
"Of course, he did. He told him everything in detail about how the special military operation is proceeding," Peskov told reporters.