https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-successfully-are-of-strategic-nature---putin-1124495372.html

Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Successfully, are of Strategic Nature - Putin

Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Successfully, are of Strategic Nature - Putin

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully and are strategic in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

2026-07-25T13:03+0000

2026-07-25T13:03+0000

2026-07-25T13:45+0000

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kassym-jomart tokayev

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On Saturday, Putin flew to Omsk, where he will participate in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before participating in the forum."This year, the Interregional Forum is focused on a highly relevant topic: cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in shaping a global transport and logistics ecosystem. The potential for collaboration in this area is truly limitless," Putin said.The Russian leader particularly praised the cooperation between the two nations in implementing the International North-South Transport Corridor project."Shipments along this corridor are steadily growing. They rose by 10% in the first five months of this year," Putin said.Kazakhstan-Russia relations reach unprecedentedly high level, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said."I must note that relations between our nations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is the result of significant efforts by heads of state, governments, local and regional authorities and, of course, the parliaments of both countries," the president added.Resolving the conflict in Ukraine could involve returning to the framework of the 2022 Istanbul agreements, Tokayev t noted.Putin said he would brief Tokayev in detail on the situation regarding Ukraine during their talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html

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