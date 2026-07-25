https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-successfully-are-of-strategic-nature---putin-1124495372.html
Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Successfully, are of Strategic Nature - Putin
Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Successfully, are of Strategic Nature - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully and are strategic in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
2026-07-25T13:03+0000
2026-07-25T13:03+0000
2026-07-25T13:45+0000
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On Saturday, Putin flew to Omsk, where he will participate in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before participating in the forum."This year, the Interregional Forum is focused on a highly relevant topic: cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in shaping a global transport and logistics ecosystem. The potential for collaboration in this area is truly limitless," Putin said.The Russian leader particularly praised the cooperation between the two nations in implementing the International North-South Transport Corridor project."Shipments along this corridor are steadily growing. They rose by 10% in the first five months of this year," Putin said.Kazakhstan-Russia relations reach unprecedentedly high level, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said."I must note that relations between our nations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is the result of significant efforts by heads of state, governments, local and regional authorities and, of course, the parliaments of both countries," the president added.Resolving the conflict in Ukraine could involve returning to the framework of the 2022 Istanbul agreements, Tokayev t noted.Putin said he would brief Tokayev in detail on the situation regarding Ukraine during their talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html
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Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Successfully, are of Strategic Nature - Putin
13:03 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 25.07.2026)
Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully and are strategic in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
On Saturday, Putin flew to Omsk, where he will participate in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders held a bilateral meeting before participating in the forum.
"Our relations are developing. They are developing successfully. They are truly strategic in nature, not just in words, but in deeds," Putin said at the meeting.
"This year, the Interregional Forum is focused on a highly relevant topic: cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in shaping a global transport and logistics ecosystem. The potential for collaboration in this area is truly limitless," Putin said.
The Russian leader particularly praised the cooperation between the two nations in implementing the International North-South Transport Corridor project.
"Shipments along this corridor are steadily growing. They rose by 10% in the first five months of this year," Putin said.
Kazakhstan-Russia relations reach unprecedentedly high level, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
"When it comes to Kazakhstan's attitude toward Russia, have no doubt, we have always considered and still consider Russia a great power, as I have already said. This is, by the way, what I always say at all international events. We are committed to strategic cooperation and allied relations with Russia, no matter what it takes," Tokayev stressed.
"I must note that relations between our nations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is the result of significant efforts by heads of state, governments, local and regional authorities and, of course, the parliaments of both countries," the president added.
Resolving the conflict in Ukraine could involve returning to the framework of the 2022 Istanbul agreements, Tokayev t noted.
"Perhaps this conflict should now be frozen and we should return to the Istanbul Formula 2.0, since significant results were achieved there. Naturally, under guarantees from the major powers, including Russia. And then move toward the long-awaited peace," the Kazakh leader said.
Putin said he would brief Tokayev in detail on the situation regarding Ukraine during their talks.