https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-drone-strikes-destroy-substations-used-by-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1124494170.html
Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces destroyed a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena and a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka, both used by the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-07-25T05:52+0000
2026-07-25T05:52+0000
2026-07-25T05:52+0000
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The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernigov region used by the Ukrainian forces.“During the daytime, a direct hit from a Russian attack UAV of the same type destroyed a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html
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Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
The Russian armed forces destroyed a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena and a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka, both used by the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernigov region used by the Ukrainian forces.
"As a result of a nighttime strike by a Geran-4 Siker unmanned aerial vehicle, a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
“During the daytime, a direct hit from a Russian attack UAV of the same type destroyed a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka," the statement read.