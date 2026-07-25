International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-drone-strikes-destroy-substations-used-by-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1124494170.html
Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces destroyed a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena and a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka, both used by the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-07-25T05:52+0000
2026-07-25T05:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
strikes
facilities
strikes
forces
village
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_63f9527fef1874f8824048005a80e84b.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernigov region used by the Ukrainian forces.“During the daytime, a direct hit from a Russian attack UAV of the same type destroyed a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5fb75b405b13552b27a9ccced4701a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, strikes, facilities, strikes, forces, village
russia, ukraine, strikes, facilities, strikes, forces, village

Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

05:52 GMT 25.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen from the Tsentr Battlegroup. File photo
Russian servicemen from the Tsentr Battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces destroyed a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena and a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka, both used by the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernigov region used by the Ukrainian forces.
"As a result of a nighttime strike by a Geran-4 Siker unmanned aerial vehicle, a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
“During the daytime, a direct hit from a Russian attack UAV of the same type destroyed a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka," the statement read.
Geran drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone
19 July, 05:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала