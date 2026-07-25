https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-drone-strikes-destroy-substations-used-by-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1124494170.html

Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Russian Drone Strikes Destroy Substations Used by Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces destroyed a 110 kV substation in the village of Mena and a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka, both used by the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-07-25T05:52+0000

2026-07-25T05:52+0000

2026-07-25T05:52+0000

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The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernigov region used by the Ukrainian forces.“During the daytime, a direct hit from a Russian attack UAV of the same type destroyed a 40 kV substation in the village of Semenovka," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html

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