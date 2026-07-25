Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight
06:27 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 07:01 GMT 25.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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The Russian army continued to carry out group strikes on Saturday night, targeting both infrastructure and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying materials for the Ukrainian forces while it was unloading in port of Nikolaev, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and a military warehouse in port of Izmail, the statement added.
🚨🇷🇺 Russia continued to carry out group strikes on Ukraine with air-launched precision weapons and attack drones overnight— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 25, 2026
Key statements by the Russian Defense Ministry:
🔸 Russian forces hit port infrastructure in Odessa and a Ukrainian military equipment warehouse in the… pic.twitter.com/AaxK18rOYZ
The strikes were carried out using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones, the ministry said.