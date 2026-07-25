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Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight
Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued to carry out group strikes on Saturday night, targeting both infrastructure and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-25T06:27+0000
2026-07-25T07:01+0000
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Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying materials for the Ukrainian forces while it was unloading in port of Nikolaev, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and a military warehouse in port of Izmail, the statement added.The strikes were carried out using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight

06:27 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 07:01 GMT 25.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
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The Russian army continued to carry out group strikes on Saturday night, targeting both infrastructure and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying materials for the Ukrainian forces while it was unloading in port of Nikolaev, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and a military warehouse in port of Izmail, the statement added.
The strikes were carried out using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones, the ministry said.
Новый главнокомандующий ВСУ Михаил Драпатый - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
New Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces to Answer for His Words - Kremlin
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