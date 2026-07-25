https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-forces-continue-to-carry-out-group-strikes-on-ukraine-overnight-1124494355.html

Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight

Russian Forces Continue to Carry Out Group Strikes on Ukraine Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian army continued to carry out group strikes on Saturday night, targeting both infrastructure and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-25T06:27+0000

2026-07-25T06:27+0000

2026-07-25T07:01+0000

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Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying materials for the Ukrainian forces while it was unloading in port of Nikolaev, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and a military warehouse in port of Izmail, the statement added.The strikes were carried out using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/new-commander-in-chief-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-to-answer-for-his-words---kremlin-1124492737.html

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