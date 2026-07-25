https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html
Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
Sputnik International
Russian forces have carried out another series of precision strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry... 25.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-25T15:38+0000
2026-07-25T15:38+0000
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Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
Russian forces have carried out another series of precision strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
In the port of Chernomorsk, port infrastructure used for storing military cargo was hit
In the port of Nikolaev, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies for Ukrainian forces and a Ukrainian Navy CV-90 fast landing craft were struck
In addition, a bulk carrier, three dry cargo ships delivering military supplies and CB90-class fast assault craft were hit while at sea