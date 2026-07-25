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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html
Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
Sputnik International
Russian forces have carried out another series of precision strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry... 25.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-25T15:38+0000
2026-07-25T15:38+0000
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Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea

15:38 GMT 25.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
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Russian forces have carried out another series of precision strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
In the port of Chernomorsk, port infrastructure used for storing military cargo was hit
In the port of Nikolaev, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies for Ukrainian forces and a Ukrainian Navy CV-90 fast landing craft were struck
In addition, a bulk carrier, three dry cargo ships delivering military supplies and CB90-class fast assault craft were hit while at sea
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs
10:09 GMT
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