https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-forces-smash-ukrainian-drone-production-and-logistics-hubs-1124494692.html
Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs
Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs
Sputnik International
Russian troops struck logistics centers, production workshops and storage sites for long-range UAVs, used by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.
2026-07-25T10:09+0000
2026-07-25T10:09+0000
2026-07-25T10:21+0000
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Russian troops also hit temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, according to the ministry.This is in addition to over 265 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Russia army's Sever battlegroup, up to 365 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 215 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces have shot down 1,060 Ukrainian drones and eight guided aerial bombs, with Ukraine losing 19 armed vehicles, 15 artillery guns and mortars as well as 78 military cars, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-drone-strikes-destroy-substations-used-by-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1124494170.html
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Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs
10:09 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 25.07.2026)
Russian troops struck logistics centers, production workshops and storage sites for long-range UAVs, fuel and energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.
Russian troops also hit temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, according to the ministry.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 385 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, three field artillery pieces, a multiple rocket launcher, and an electronic warfare station," the statement read.
This is in addition to over 265 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Russia army's Sever battlegroup, up to 365 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 215 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
An unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces has been destroyed by Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea as the Russian troops also struck a bulk carrier used to deliver military cargo to the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea with a Geran missile strike, according to the statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces have shot down 1,060 Ukrainian drones and eight guided aerial bombs, with Ukraine losing 19 armed vehicles, 15 artillery guns and mortars as well as 78 military cars, the ministry added.