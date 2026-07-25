https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-forces-smash-ukrainian-drone-production-and-logistics-hubs-1124494692.html

Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs

Russian Forces Smash Ukrainian Drone Production and Logistics Hubs

Sputnik International

Russian troops struck logistics centers, production workshops and storage sites for long-range UAVs, used by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

2026-07-25T10:09+0000

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2026-07-25T10:21+0000

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Russian troops also hit temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, according to the ministry.This is in addition to over 265 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Russia army's Sever battlegroup, up to 365 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 215 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces have shot down 1,060 Ukrainian drones and eight guided aerial bombs, with Ukraine losing 19 armed vehicles, 15 artillery guns and mortars as well as 78 military cars, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-drone-strikes-destroy-substations-used-by-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1124494170.html

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