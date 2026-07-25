https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukraines-attacks-on-caspian-oil-pipeline-are-acts-of-energy-terrorism---peskov-1124496015.html
Ukraine's Attacks on Caspian Oil Pipeline are Acts of Energy Terrorism - Peskov
Ukraine's Attacks on Caspian Oil Pipeline are Acts of Energy Terrorism - Peskov
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Saturday Ukrainian attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) international energy terrorism.
2026-07-25T14:41+0000
2026-07-25T14:41+0000
2026-07-25T14:44+0000
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Earlier in the day, Peskov said that Ukraine was attacking Russia, Kazakhstan and the United States at the same time by launching drone strikes on the CPC, as companies of all the three nations have shareholdings in the pipeline. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine was behind the attacks on the tankers at the CPC terminal, accusing it of attempting to inflict irreparable damage on the consortium. The ministry added that deliberate strikes on civilian vessels at the terminal were an attack on the interests of the consortium's participating states. Ukraine is indifferent to the economic damage inflicted on the US and Europe and showed no regard for its partners, including Kazakhstan, the ministry said. Russia called on the international community to properly assess Ukrainian attacks on the tankers at the CPC terminal.
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Ukraine's Attacks on Caspian Oil Pipeline are Acts of Energy Terrorism - Peskov
14:41 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 25.07.2026)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Saturday Ukrainian attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) international energy terrorism.
Earlier in the day, Peskov said that Ukraine was attacking Russia, Kazakhstan and the United States at the same time by launching drone strikes on the CPC, as companies of all the three nations have shareholdings in the pipeline.
"This is obviously energy [terrorism]. What they are doing in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is terrorist attacks - international terrorist attacks - that could be extremely dangerous," Peskov told reporters when asked about whether Kiev's strikes on the CPT could be described as energy terrorism.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine was behind the attacks on the tankers at the CPC terminal, accusing it of attempting to inflict irreparable damage on the consortium.
The ministry added that deliberate strikes on civilian vessels at the terminal were an attack on the interests of the consortium's participating states.
Ukraine is indifferent to the economic damage inflicted on the US and Europe and showed no regard for its partners, including Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
Russia called on the international community to properly assess Ukrainian attacks on the tankers at the CPC terminal.