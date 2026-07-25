Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA
17:06 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 25.07.2026)
© Sputnik / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankОфициальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова во время брифинга в Москве
© Sputnik / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Kirov and Zaporozhye inhumane crimes.
"We resolutely condemn these inhumane crimes," she said in a statement published on the ministry's website.
Zakharova also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.
On Friday morning, the governor of the Kirov region reported a missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Kirov, which killed five people and injured 26. In an overnight attack on tourist bases in the Zaporozhye region, 12 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack.
On Friday morning, the governor of the Kirov region reported a missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Kirov, which killed five people and injured 26. In an overnight attack on tourist bases in the Zaporozhye region, 12 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack.