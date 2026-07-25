https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukrainian-strikes-on-russias-kirov-and-kirillovka-reveal-its-bestial-nazi-nature---mfa-1124496316.html

Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA

Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA

Sputnik International

Russia calls on all responsible governments and international structures not to remain silent about Ukraine's recent attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-07-25T17:06+0000

2026-07-25T17:06+0000

2026-07-25T18:09+0000

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Zakharova also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.On Friday morning, the governor of the Kirov region reported a missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Kirov, which killed five people and injured 26. In an overnight attack on tourist bases in the Zaporozhye region, 12 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukrainian-attack-on-tourist-camps-is-act-of-terrorism--russian-mfa--1124494974.html

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