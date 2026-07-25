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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukrainian-strikes-on-russias-kirov-and-kirillovka-reveal-its-bestial-nazi-nature---mfa-1124496316.html
Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA
Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA
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Russia calls on all responsible governments and international structures not to remain silent about Ukraine's recent attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
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Zakharova also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.On Friday morning, the governor of the Kirov region reported a missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Kirov, which killed five people and injured 26. In an overnight attack on tourist bases in the Zaporozhye region, 12 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack.
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Ukrainian Strikes on Russia's Kirov and Kirillovka Reveal Its 'Bestial Nazi' Nature - MFA

17:06 GMT 25.07.2026 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 25.07.2026)
© Sputnik / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankОфициальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова во время брифинга в Москве
Официальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова во время брифинга в Москве - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Kirov and Zaporozhye inhumane crimes.
"We resolutely condemn these inhumane crimes," she said in a statement published on the ministry's website.
Zakharova also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

On Friday morning, the governor of the Kirov region reported a missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Kirov, which killed five people and injured 26. In an overnight attack on tourist bases in the Zaporozhye region, 12 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack.
Ukraine strikes tourist camp in Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA
12:10 GMT
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