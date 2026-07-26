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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/former-icc-prosecutor-khan-stripped-of-international-immunity---russian-foreign-ministry-1124498539.html
Former ICC Prosecutor Khan Stripped of International Immunity - Russian Foreign Ministry
Former ICC Prosecutor Khan Stripped of International Immunity - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Former ICC prosecutor Karim Khan will no longer enjoy immunity as an international official in the states that are party to the Rome Statute, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.
2026-07-26T09:32+0000
2026-07-26T09:32+0000
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On July 24, the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute removed Khan from office following a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of harassment. Moscow expressed hope that this would facilitate Khan's extradition to Russia to face justice for attempting to prosecute "knowingly innocent individuals and for an attempt on persons enjoying international protection." The ministry also added that other states had begun to leave the "sinking ship," with Venezuela announcing its withdrawal from the ICC following the Sahel Confederation states - Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger - which had already done so.
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Former ICC Prosecutor Khan Stripped of International Immunity - Russian Foreign Ministry

09:32 GMT 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Peter DejongExterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Former International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan will no longer enjoy immunity as an international official in the states that are party to the Rome Statute, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.
On July 24, the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute removed Khan from office following a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of harassment.
"As for Karim Khan himself, he will no longer enjoy immunity as an international official in states party to the Rome Statute," the statement read.
Moscow expressed hope that this would facilitate Khan's extradition to Russia to face justice for attempting to prosecute "knowingly innocent individuals and for an attempt on persons enjoying international protection."
The ministry also added that other states had begun to leave the "sinking ship," with Venezuela announcing its withdrawal from the ICC following the Sahel Confederation states - Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger - which had already done so.
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