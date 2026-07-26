https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/gazprom-sets-record-for-daily-gas-supplies-to-china-via-power-of-siberia-pipeline-1124501126.html

Gazprom Sets Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline

Gazprom Sets Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has set a new historical record for daily gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company said Sunday.

2026-07-26T18:34+0000

2026-07-26T18:34+0000

2026-07-26T18:34+0000

economy

china

gazprom

power of siberia

china national petroleum corporation (cnpc)

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Deliveries are being carried out under a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC. Supplies via the Power of Siberia, a pipeline stretching approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles), began in late 2019.

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