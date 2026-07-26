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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/gazprom-sets-record-for-daily-gas-supplies-to-china-via-power-of-siberia-pipeline-1124501126.html
Gazprom Sets Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline
Gazprom Sets Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has set a new historical record for daily gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company said Sunday.
2026-07-26T18:34+0000
2026-07-26T18:34+0000
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Deliveries are being carried out under a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC. Supplies via the Power of Siberia, a pipeline stretching approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles), began in late 2019.
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Gazprom Sets Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline

18:34 GMT 26.07.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankThe Amur Gas Processing Plant, located near the town of Svobodny in the Amur region, processes multi-component gas delivered via the "Power of Siberia" pipeline, with a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters per year.
The Amur Gas Processing Plant, located near the town of Svobodny in the Amur region, processes multi-component gas delivered via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters per year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has set a new historical record for daily gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company said Sunday.
"Gazprom has set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. The new record - the third since the beginning of this year - was set on July 25," the statement read.
Deliveries are being carried out under a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC.
Supplies via the Power of Siberia, a pipeline stretching approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles), began in late 2019.

The pipeline's design capacity is 38 billion cubic meters per year. Supplies via the Power of Siberia reached their maximum contractual level on December 1, 2024. Total deliveries through the pipeline for 2025 amounted to approximately 38.8 billion cubic meters.

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