https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-ready-to-rebuild-trust-with-immediate-neighbors--araghchi--1124498222.html
Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi
Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Iran newspaper.
2026-07-26T07:52+0000
2026-07-26T07:52+0000
2026-07-26T07:52+0000
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“I see the will to rebuild trust. We are neighbors and will remain neighbors. We must live together in peace,” Araghchi underscored.Regional governments recognize that security and stability must be achieved collectively rather than through reliance on foreign military powers, according to the top Iranian diplomat.During the war, Iran had to expand the conflict beyond its borders, targeting a number of Gulf states that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
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Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi
Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Iran newspaper.
“I see the will to rebuild trust. We are neighbors and will remain neighbors. We must live together in peace,” Araghchi underscored.
He stressed that Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states.
Regional governments recognize that security and stability must be achieved collectively rather than through reliance on foreign military powers, according to the top Iranian diplomat.
During the war, Iran had to expand the conflict beyond its borders, targeting a number of Gulf states that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.