International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-ready-to-rebuild-trust-with-immediate-neighbors--araghchi--1124498222.html
Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi
Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Iran newspaper.
2026-07-26T07:52+0000
2026-07-26T07:52+0000
world
iran
us
israel
abbas araghchi
trust
actions
security
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30feb60c66962d5c2f4211686cb75437.jpg
“I see the will to rebuild trust. We are neighbors and will remain neighbors. We must live together in peace,” Araghchi underscored.Regional governments recognize that security and stability must be achieved collectively rather than through reliance on foreign military powers, according to the top Iranian diplomat.During the war, Iran had to expand the conflict beyond its borders, targeting a number of Gulf states that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-chooses-reckless-military-gamble-every-time-diplomatic-solution-on-table---araghchi-1124094202.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_404d197b465f7c0a076bc1834dee440b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, israel, abbas araghchi, trust, actions, security, conflict
iran, us, israel, abbas araghchi, trust, actions, security, conflict

Iran Ready to Rebuild Trust With Immediate Neighbors – Araghchi

07:52 GMT 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Iran newspaper.
“I see the will to rebuild trust. We are neighbors and will remain neighbors. We must live together in peace,” Araghchi underscored.

He stressed that Iran’s military actions during the 40-day war were aimed at responding to US and Israeli attacks rather than targeting regional states.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi
8 May, 11:33 GMT
Regional governments recognize that security and stability must be achieved collectively rather than through reliance on foreign military powers, according to the top Iranian diplomat.
During the war, Iran had to expand the conflict beyond its borders, targeting a number of Gulf states that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала