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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-forces-continue-to-pierce-through-ukrainian-defenses-1124498608.html
Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated.
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2026-07-26T10:20+0000
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A total of 465 Ukrainian drones, 15 artillery pieces, 10 tanks, and 92 units of military equipment were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.The liberation of Shevchenko strengthens Russia’s push toward Dobropolye, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in western Donbass.
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Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

09:27 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup eliminated up to 370 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, while the Yug battlegroup annihilated over 160 Ukrainian servicemen
The Vostok battlegroup neutralized up to 345 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad and Sever battlegroups eliminated over 210 and 205 Ukrainian soldiers respectively
A total of 465 Ukrainian drones, 15 artillery pieces, 10 tanks, and 92 units of military equipment were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.
The liberation of Shevchenko strengthens Russia’s push toward Dobropolye, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in western Donbass.
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight
05:12 GMT
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