https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-forces-continue-to-pierce-through-ukrainian-defenses-1124498608.html
Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated.
2026-07-26T09:27+0000
2026-07-26T09:27+0000
2026-07-26T10:20+0000
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A total of 465 Ukrainian drones, 15 artillery pieces, 10 tanks, and 92 units of military equipment were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.The liberation of Shevchenko strengthens Russia’s push toward Dobropolye, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in western Donbass.
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Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:27 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 26.07.2026)
"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup eliminated up to 370 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, while the Yug battlegroup annihilated over 160 Ukrainian servicemen
The Vostok battlegroup neutralized up to 345 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad and Sever battlegroups eliminated over 210 and 205 Ukrainian soldiers respectively
A total of 465 Ukrainian drones, 15 artillery pieces, 10 tanks, and 92 units of military equipment were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.
The liberation of Shevchenko strengthens Russia’s push toward Dobropolye, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in western Donbass.