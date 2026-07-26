https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-forces-continue-to-pierce-through-ukrainian-defenses-1124498608.html

Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia Takes Control of Shevchenko Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated.

2026-07-26T09:27+0000

2026-07-26T09:27+0000

2026-07-26T10:20+0000

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A total of 465 Ukrainian drones, 15 artillery pieces, 10 tanks, and 92 units of military equipment were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.The liberation of Shevchenko strengthens Russia’s push toward Dobropolye, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in western Donbass.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-and-logistics-overnight-1124497966.html

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