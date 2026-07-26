https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-and-logistics-overnight-1124497966.html

Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight

Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight

Sputnik International

the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kiev.

2026-07-26T05:12+0000

2026-07-26T05:12+0000

2026-07-26T05:13+0000

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More from the Russian Defense Ministry:🔸The strikes hit enterprises involved in the production, assembly, and storage of various unmanned aerial vehicles and their components🔸 In addition, infrastructure facilities in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa region, were struck. These facilities were used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel supplies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html

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