Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight
05:12 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kiev.
More from the Russian Defense Ministry:
🔸The strikes hit enterprises involved in the production, assembly, and storage of various unmanned aerial vehicles and their components
🔸 In addition, infrastructure facilities in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa region, were struck. These facilities were used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel supplies.
🔸The strikes hit enterprises involved in the production, assembly, and storage of various unmanned aerial vehicles and their components
🔸 In addition, infrastructure facilities in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa region, were struck. These facilities were used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel supplies.