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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-and-logistics-overnight-1124497966.html
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight
Sputnik International
the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kiev.
2026-07-26T05:12+0000
2026-07-26T05:13+0000
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More from the Russian Defense Ministry:🔸The strikes hit enterprises involved in the production, assembly, and storage of various unmanned aerial vehicles and their components🔸 In addition, infrastructure facilities in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa region, were struck. These facilities were used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html
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Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry and Logistics Overnight

05:12 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kiev.
More from the Russian Defense Ministry:

🔸The strikes hit enterprises involved in the production, assembly, and storage of various unmanned aerial vehicles and their components

🔸 In addition, infrastructure facilities in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa region, were struck. These facilities were used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel supplies.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Bleed Ukraine’s Logistics in the Black Sea
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