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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-scientists-crack-chip-overheating-with-quantum-trick-1124498099.html
Russian Scientists Crack Chip Overheating With Quantum Trick
Russian Scientists Crack Chip Overheating With Quantum Trick
Sputnik International
Researchers from St. Petersburg University found that semiconductors can cool themselves by converting heat into light.
2026-07-26T06:46+0000
2026-07-26T07:58+0000
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The approach could help create compact lasers, photonic chips, and optical sensors where conventional cooling is too bulky or energy-intensive.
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Russian Scientists Crack Chip Overheating With Quantum Trick

06:46 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 07:58 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Photo : NUST MISiSNTI Center for Quantum Communications, NUST MISiS
NTI Center for Quantum Communications, NUST MISiS - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© Photo : NUST MISiS
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Researchers from St. Petersburg University found that semiconductors can cool themselves by converting heat into light.
Overheating is a perpetual headache in modern electronics. The more powerful the chip, laser, or optical sensor, the harder it is to dissipate excess heat
Scientists used a quantum well to trap electrons and holes, creating two exciton states at different energy levels
A laser excites one state; heat provides energy to jump higher, then a photon is emitted, cooling the material
The approach could help create compact lasers, photonic chips, and optical sensors where conventional cooling is too bulky or energy-intensive.
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