https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-scientists-crack-chip-overheating-with-quantum-trick-1124498099.html

Russian Scientists Crack Chip Overheating With Quantum Trick

Russian Scientists Crack Chip Overheating With Quantum Trick

Sputnik International

Researchers from St. Petersburg University found that semiconductors can cool themselves by converting heat into light.

2026-07-26T06:46+0000

2026-07-26T06:46+0000

2026-07-26T07:58+0000

russia

science & tech

chip

quantum physics

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The approach could help create compact lasers, photonic chips, and optical sensors where conventional cooling is too bulky or energy-intensive.

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science & tech, chip, quantum physics