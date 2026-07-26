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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-paralyze-two-ships-carrying-ukrainian-military-cargo-1124500958.html
Russian Strikes Paralyze Two Ships Carrying Ukrainian Military Cargo
Russian Strikes Paralyze Two Ships Carrying Ukrainian Military Cargo
Sputnik International
Two bulk carriers carrying cargo for Ukraine's military have been struck along the Dnieper-Bug River Estuary, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday.
2026-07-26T17:01+0000
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Russia continues to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels deployed in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the MoD added.Russia's expanded campaign targeting Ukrainian military logistics and supply routes from the Black Sea to major rivers comes against the background of escalating Ukrainian attacks on Russian merchant shipping in the Black and Azov Seas.Russian strikes have targeted port infrastructure, dry-cargo unloading zones, river port facilities, floating dry docks, and other sites, paralyzing Ukrainian military logistics, supply lines and maritime staging areas, degrading logistics hubs, disrupting arms and equipment deliveries, depriving Ukraine of its export capacity, and forcing Ukraine to divert its limited air defenses.
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Russian Strikes Paralyze Two Ships Carrying Ukrainian Military Cargo

17:01 GMT 26.07.2026
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Okhotnik drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Two bulk carriers carrying cargo for Ukraine's military have been struck along the Dnieper-Bug River Estuary, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday.
"Two additional bulk carriers carrying military cargo were hit by attack drones in the Dnieper-Bug Estuary," the MoD said.
Russia continues to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels deployed in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the MoD added.
Russia's expanded campaign targeting Ukrainian military logistics and supply routes from the Black Sea to major rivers comes against the background of escalating Ukrainian attacks on Russian merchant shipping in the Black and Azov Seas.
Russian strikes have targeted port infrastructure, dry-cargo unloading zones, river port facilities, floating dry docks, and other sites, paralyzing Ukrainian military logistics, supply lines and maritime staging areas, degrading logistics hubs, disrupting arms and equipment deliveries, depriving Ukraine of its export capacity, and forcing Ukraine to divert its limited air defenses.
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14 July, 12:49 GMT
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