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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-pound-chernomorsk-port-terminal-containing-military-cargo-for-ukrainian-military-1124500421.html
Russian Strikes Pound Chernomorsk Port Terminal Containing Military Cargo for Ukrainian Military
Russian Strikes Pound Chernomorsk Port Terminal Containing Military Cargo for Ukrainian Military
Sputnik International
"As a result of strikes using sea-based precision weapons and attack drones, a container terminal containing military cargo was damaged in the Port of Chernomorsk," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
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"Throughout the day, Russia's Armed Forces continued to strike ports and transport infrastructure in Ukraine operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the MoD said.Separately, a bulk cargo carrier said to be carrying military cargo was said to have been hit at sea south of Odessa.Earlier in the day Sunday, the MoD reported a nighttime strike on infrastructure at Chernomorsk Port "used for the delivery and storage of military cargo and fuel, fuel and lubricants."
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Russian Strikes Pound Chernomorsk Port Terminal Containing Military Cargo for Ukrainian Military

15:17 GMT 26.07.2026
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Geran drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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"As a result of strikes using sea-based precision weapons and attack drones, a container terminal containing military cargo was damaged in the Port of Chernomorsk," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Throughout the day, Russia's Armed Forces continued to strike ports and transport infrastructure in Ukraine operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the MoD said.
Separately, a bulk cargo carrier said to be carrying military cargo was said to have been hit at sea south of Odessa.
Earlier in the day Sunday, the MoD reported a nighttime strike on infrastructure at Chernomorsk Port "used for the delivery and storage of military cargo and fuel, fuel and lubricants."
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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