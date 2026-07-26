https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sees-dualism-in-trumps-position-on-ukraine-conflict--kremlin-1124499315.html

Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin

Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin

Sputnik International

On the other hand, Russia is impressed by America’s stated readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

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"We see such dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says, 'We don't know who we're supplying to, we're supplying to NATO, and everything else is none of our business,'" Peskov told reporters.He added that Russia’s reaction to possible new proposals and formulas for a Ukrainian settlement will depend on how closely they align with Russia's interests.He noted that Russia is maintaining channels of dialogue with American negotiators. "And over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be announced. From then on, everything will depend on how closely they align with our interests," he pointed out.Separately, Peskov underscored that the Russian Armed Forces are crippling Ukraine's military potential, reducing its ability to commit terrorist attacks against Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-claims-lot-of-progress-made-towards-russia-ukraine-peace-settlement-1124418029.html

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