https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sees-dualism-in-trumps-position-on-ukraine-conflict--kremlin-1124499315.html
Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin
Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin
Sputnik International
On the other hand, Russia is impressed by America’s stated readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.
2026-07-26T13:06+0000
2026-07-26T13:06+0000
2026-07-26T13:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
donald trump
conflict
dmitry peskov
proposals
dialogue
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3a3dbd0c33c4f9d1a5f70b950eda37.jpg
"We see such dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says, 'We don't know who we're supplying to, we're supplying to NATO, and everything else is none of our business,'" Peskov told reporters.He added that Russia’s reaction to possible new proposals and formulas for a Ukrainian settlement will depend on how closely they align with Russia's interests.He noted that Russia is maintaining channels of dialogue with American negotiators. "And over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be announced. From then on, everything will depend on how closely they align with our interests," he pointed out.Separately, Peskov underscored that the Russian Armed Forces are crippling Ukraine's military potential, reducing its ability to commit terrorist attacks against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-claims-lot-of-progress-made-towards-russia-ukraine-peace-settlement-1124418029.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb1bcaff63748cdadeb7c49e573186a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, donald trump, conflict, dmitry peskov, proposals, dialogue
russia, ukraine, donald trump, conflict, dmitry peskov, proposals, dialogue
Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin
13:06 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 26.07.2026)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia sees dualism in US President Donald Trump's position on the Ukrainian conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"We see such dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says, 'We don't know who we're supplying to, we're supplying to NATO, and everything else is none of our business,'" Peskov told reporters.
On the other hand, the US sincerely declares its readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution, Peskov added. "This is where, of course, we're impressed, and we're using our readiness to support this," he stressed.
He added that Russia’s reaction to possible new proposals and formulas for a Ukrainian settlement will depend on how closely they align with Russia's interests.
"We've heard statements about the possibility of some new formulas. This remains to be seen. We know that Zelensky will be speaking with US officials in America," Peskov said.
He noted that Russia is maintaining channels of dialogue with American negotiators. "And over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be announced. From then on, everything will depend on how closely they align with our interests," he pointed out.
Separately, Peskov underscored that the Russian Armed Forces are crippling Ukraine's military potential, reducing its ability to commit terrorist attacks against Russia.