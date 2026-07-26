International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sees-dualism-in-trumps-position-on-ukraine-conflict--kremlin-1124499315.html
Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin
Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin
Sputnik International
On the other hand, Russia is impressed by America’s stated readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.
2026-07-26T13:06+0000
2026-07-26T13:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
donald trump
conflict
dmitry peskov
proposals
dialogue
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3a3dbd0c33c4f9d1a5f70b950eda37.jpg
"We see such dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says, 'We don't know who we're supplying to, we're supplying to NATO, and everything else is none of our business,'" Peskov told reporters.He added that Russia’s reaction to possible new proposals and formulas for a Ukrainian settlement will depend on how closely they align with Russia's interests.He noted that Russia is maintaining channels of dialogue with American negotiators. "And over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be announced. From then on, everything will depend on how closely they align with our interests," he pointed out.Separately, Peskov underscored that the Russian Armed Forces are crippling Ukraine's military potential, reducing its ability to commit terrorist attacks against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-claims-lot-of-progress-made-towards-russia-ukraine-peace-settlement-1124418029.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb1bcaff63748cdadeb7c49e573186a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donald trump, conflict, dmitry peskov, proposals, dialogue
russia, ukraine, donald trump, conflict, dmitry peskov, proposals, dialogue

Russia Sees Dualism in Trump's Position on Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin

13:06 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 26.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia sees dualism in US President Donald Trump's position on the Ukrainian conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"We see such dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says, 'We don't know who we're supplying to, we're supplying to NATO, and everything else is none of our business,'" Peskov told reporters.
On the other hand, the US sincerely declares its readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution, Peskov added. "This is where, of course, we're impressed, and we're using our readiness to support this," he stressed.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
World
Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize
6 July, 14:35 GMT
He added that Russia’s reaction to possible new proposals and formulas for a Ukrainian settlement will depend on how closely they align with Russia's interests.
"We've heard statements about the possibility of some new formulas. This remains to be seen. We know that Zelensky will be speaking with US officials in America," Peskov said.
He noted that Russia is maintaining channels of dialogue with American negotiators. "And over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be announced. From then on, everything will depend on how closely they align with our interests," he pointed out.
Separately, Peskov underscored that the Russian Armed Forces are crippling Ukraine's military potential, reducing its ability to commit terrorist attacks against Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
World
Trump Claims Lot of Progress Made Towards Russia-Ukraine Peace Settlement
8 July, 15:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала