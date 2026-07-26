The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin
13:12 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval command at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, July 26, 2026. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev is seen on the right.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev/
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The Russian Navy plays a vital role in achieving the objectives of the special military operation and remains a key element in ensuring Russia's security, President Vladimir Putin said.
"Today, we not only remember outstanding geographical discoveries, key battles, and the victories of our illustrious naval commanders, but we have also gathered above all to assess the current state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the fleet as one of the key elements in ensuring Russia's security and preserving global parity through the development of the naval component of our nuclear triad," Putin said during a meeting receiving reports from fleet commanders.
Putin: Navy is vital to Russia's special military op remaining a cornerstone of national security— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 26, 2026
The Russian president arrived at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. pic.twitter.com/vhGjimPUa6
According to Putin, the Navy, including the Marine Corps, plays a crucial role in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation.
"Ship-based systems are delivering devastating strikes against the enemy with precision-guided weapons. Marines are advancing, fighting valiantly, skillfully, and fearlessly. The entire country supports them and awaits their return home with victory," Putin continued.
🚨🇷🇺 Naval systems are delivering devastating strikes against the enemy with precision-guided weapons - Putin pic.twitter.com/di4omI0SAH— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 26, 2026
He conveyed his greetings on Navy Day to the troops and commanders currently on combat duty and thanked them for their service.