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The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin
The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin
Sputnik International
The Russian Navy plays a vital role in achieving the objectives of the special military operation and remains a key element in ensuring Russia's security... 26.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-26T13:12+0000
2026-07-26T13:32+0000
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"Today, we not only remember outstanding geographical discoveries, key battles, and the victories of our illustrious naval commanders, but we have also gathered above all to assess the current state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the fleet as one of the key elements in ensuring Russia's security and preserving global parity through the development of the naval component of our nuclear triad," Putin said during a meeting receiving reports from fleet commanders.According to Putin, the Navy, including the Marine Corps, plays a crucial role in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation.He conveyed his greetings on Navy Day to the troops and commanders currently on combat duty and thanked them for their service.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/putin-congratulates-russian-sailors-on-navy-day-1124496849.html
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The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin

13:12 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval command at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, July 26, 2026. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev is seen on the right.
Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval command at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, July 26, 2026. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev is seen on the right. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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The Russian Navy plays a vital role in achieving the objectives of the special military operation and remains a key element in ensuring Russia's security, President Vladimir Putin said.
"Today, we not only remember outstanding geographical discoveries, key battles, and the victories of our illustrious naval commanders, but we have also gathered above all to assess the current state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the fleet as one of the key elements in ensuring Russia's security and preserving global parity through the development of the naval component of our nuclear triad," Putin said during a meeting receiving reports from fleet commanders.
According to Putin, the Navy, including the Marine Corps, plays a crucial role in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation.
"Ship-based systems are delivering devastating strikes against the enemy with precision-guided weapons. Marines are advancing, fighting valiantly, skillfully, and fearlessly. The entire country supports them and awaits their return home with victory," Putin continued.
He conveyed his greetings on Navy Day to the troops and commanders currently on combat duty and thanked them for their service.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Putin Congratulates Russian Sailors on Navy Day
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