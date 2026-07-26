https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/the-navy-plays-crucial-role-in-special-military-operation--putin-1124499769.html

The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin

The Navy Plays Crucial Role in Special Military Operation – Putin

Sputnik International

The Russian Navy plays a vital role in achieving the objectives of the special military operation and remains a key element in ensuring Russia's security... 26.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-26T13:12+0000

2026-07-26T13:12+0000

2026-07-26T13:32+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

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"Today, we not only remember outstanding geographical discoveries, key battles, and the victories of our illustrious naval commanders, but we have also gathered above all to assess the current state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the fleet as one of the key elements in ensuring Russia's security and preserving global parity through the development of the naval component of our nuclear triad," Putin said during a meeting receiving reports from fleet commanders.According to Putin, the Navy, including the Marine Corps, plays a crucial role in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation.He conveyed his greetings on Navy Day to the troops and commanders currently on combat duty and thanked them for their service.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/putin-congratulates-russian-sailors-on-navy-day-1124496849.html

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vladimir putin, russia