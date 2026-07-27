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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/centcom-chief-proposes-halting-strikes-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124501908.html
CENTCOM Chief Proposes Halting Strikes in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
CENTCOM Chief Proposes Halting Strikes in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Adm. Brad Cooper, the chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM), is proposing to halt bombing in the Strait of Hormuz, as it has already reached the limits of its effectiveness, Axios reported citing informed sources.
2026-07-27T03:52+0000
2026-07-27T04:46+0000
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The recommendation of Cooper and other advisers influenced US President Donald Trump in his decision on Friday to pause the bombing of Iran, the report said. This is evidence of the recognition by Trump's military and civilian advisers that the ability to achieve goals through military action, including the use of air power, has its limits, according to the report.Cooper conveyed his position to Pentagon and White House officials this week, justifying this by the claim that recent bombings, he said, reduced Iran's ability to attack ships. CENTCOM chief also expressed confidence that air strikes had already been carried out on most of the intended targets. Earlier on Sunday, CBS claimed citing unnamed regional officials that the US had suspended its series of strikes against Iran in order not to disrupt Iran's negotiations with Oman. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that several rounds of dialogue between Iran and Oman had been held in Tehran on July 24 and 25 at the deputy foreign minister level to discuss general principles and practical mechanisms for managing safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ministry, Iran and Oman have made progress in the dialogue on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but the situation in the waterway remains unchanged.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iran-says-defense-comes-first-as-us-betrays-diplomacy-again--foreign-ministry-spox-1124501782.html
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CENTCOM Chief Proposes Halting Strikes in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

03:52 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 27.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - Adm. Brad Cooper, the chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM), is proposing to halt bombing in the Strait of Hormuz, as it has already reached the limits of its effectiveness, Axios reported citing informed sources.
The recommendation of Cooper and other advisers influenced US President Donald Trump in his decision on Friday to pause the bombing of Iran, the report said.
This is evidence of the recognition by Trump's military and civilian advisers that the ability to achieve goals through military action, including the use of air power, has its limits, according to the report.
Cooper conveyed his position to Pentagon and White House officials this week, justifying this by the claim that recent bombings, he said, reduced Iran's ability to attack ships. CENTCOM chief also expressed confidence that air strikes had already been carried out on most of the intended targets.
Earlier on Sunday, CBS claimed citing unnamed regional officials that the US had suspended its series of strikes against Iran in order not to disrupt Iran's negotiations with Oman.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that several rounds of dialogue between Iran and Oman had been held in Tehran on July 24 and 25 at the deputy foreign minister level to discuss general principles and practical mechanisms for managing safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ministry, Iran and Oman have made progress in the dialogue on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but the situation in the waterway remains unchanged.
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycle during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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03:42 GMT
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