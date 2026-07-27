https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/houthis-strike-three-saudi-tankers-in-two-days---report-1124502095.html
Houthis Strike Three Saudi Tankers in Two Days - Report
Houthis Strike Three Saudi Tankers in Two Days - Report
Sputnik International
The military of Ansar Allah (the Houthis), the Shiite movement that rules northern Yemen, has struck three Saudi oil tankers in the past two days, a Yemeni source told the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen.
2026-07-27T05:00+0000
2026-07-27T05:00+0000
2026-07-27T05:00+0000
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"Over the past 48 hours, the Yemeni armed forces have struck three Saudi oil tankers," the source said. He noted that 16 Saudi vessels had turned back, being unable to transit the Houthi-controlled Bab al-Mandab Strait in the past six days, beginning on July 20. "Since Yemen imposed the blockade, not a single Saudi oil tanker has passed through the Strait in either direction," the source added. According to the source, the ban on Saudi shipping, imposed on July 20, remains in effect. Earlier, the Houthis announced that they were imposing a naval blockade on the neighboring kingdom in response to their control of Yemen's airspace for 12 years and that Sanaa airport had been shelled as an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation had been landing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/houthis-say-saudi-arabias-allies-to-pay-heavy-price-for-violating-blockade-1124489297.html
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Houthis Strike Three Saudi Tankers in Two Days - Report
DOHA (Sputnik) - The military of Ansar Allah (the Houthis), the Shiite movement that rules northern Yemen, has struck three Saudi oil tankers in the past two days, a Yemeni source told the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen.
"Over the past 48 hours, the Yemeni armed forces have struck three Saudi oil tankers," the source said.
He noted that 16 Saudi vessels had turned back, being unable to transit the Houthi-controlled Bab al-Mandab Strait in the past six days, beginning on July 20.
"Since Yemen imposed the blockade, not a single Saudi oil tanker has passed through the Strait in either direction," the source added.
According to the source, the ban on Saudi shipping, imposed on July 20, remains in effect.
Earlier, the Houthis announced that they were imposing a naval blockade on the neighboring kingdom in response to their control of Yemen's airspace for 12 years and that Sanaa airport had been shelled as an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation had been landing.