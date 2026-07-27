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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iranian-lawmaker-warns-ukraine-over-attack-on-iranian-vessel-1124501289.html
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel
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Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi warned that any attack on Iran carries a cost, pointing to the US, Israel and now Ukraine.
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“Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered,” Azizi wrote on X.The warning comes after Iran condemned a Ukrainian attack on its commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and wounded another person.The statement also comes amid continued US aggression against Iran, with Tehran repeatedly warning that it will defend its sovereignty, security and national interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
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Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel

03:32 GMT 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi warned that any attack on Iran carries a cost, pointing to the US, Israel and now Ukraine.
“Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered,” Azizi wrote on X.

The warning comes after Iran condemned a Ukrainian attack on its commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and wounded another person.

The statement also comes amid continued US aggression against Iran, with Tehran repeatedly warning that it will defend its sovereignty, security and national interests.
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response
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