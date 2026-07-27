https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iranian-lawmaker-warns-ukraine-over-attack-on-iranian-vessel-1124501289.html
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel
Sputnik International
Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi warned that any attack on Iran carries a cost, pointing to the US, Israel and now Ukraine.
2026-07-27T03:32+0000
2026-07-27T03:32+0000
2026-07-27T03:32+0000
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“Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered,” Azizi wrote on X.The warning comes after Iran condemned a Ukrainian attack on its commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and wounded another person.The statement also comes amid continued US aggression against Iran, with Tehran repeatedly warning that it will defend its sovereignty, security and national interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
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Iranian Lawmaker Warns Ukraine Over Attack on Iranian Vessel
Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi warned that any attack on Iran carries a cost, pointing to the US, Israel and now Ukraine.
“Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered,” Azizi wrote on X.
The warning comes after Iran condemned a Ukrainian attack on its commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and wounded another person.
The statement also comes amid continued US aggression against Iran, with Tehran repeatedly warning that it will defend its sovereignty, security and national interests.