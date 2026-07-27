https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/kuwait-ratifies-landmark-defense-agreement-with-pakistan-1124506039.html
Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement with Pakistan
Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement with Pakistan
Sputnik International
Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order, experts said.
2026-07-27T14:36+0000
2026-07-27T14:36+0000
2026-07-27T14:36+0000
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pakistan
kuwait
military & intelligence
islamabad
jf-17 thunder
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Kuwait has officially ratified a broad defense cooperation pact with Pakistan that was signed in June 2023. The ratification follows high-level military contacts between the two countries.Key points from his commentary:1️ New role. Pakistan ceases to be merely a supplier of troops. The pact positions Islamabad as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf.2️ Hedging strategy. Kuwait is reducing excessive dependence on the US and NATO by relying on a nuclear-armed Muslim-majority ally.3️ Multipolarity. Arab monarchies are turning to China, Turkiye, and South Asia in response to a fragmented world order.4️ Basing. Permanent bases are unlikely, but joint exercises, rotational deployments, and maritime patrols are realistic scenarios.5️ Defense industry. Kuwait may consider the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 Thunder — cheaper than Western analogs and less vulnerable to embargoes.6️ Forward presence. Expands Pakistan's capability to monitor Gulf maritime traffic, including energy chokepoints.7️ Defense diplomacy. Strengthens Pakistan's leverage in Gulf councils and its position vis-à-vis India.8️ Economic dividends. Military cooperation often accompanies labor, trade, and energy agreements, boosting Pakistan's regional integration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/houthi-blockade-against-saudi-arabia-creates-geopolitical-economic-dilemma-for-pakistan-1124473618.html
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pakistan, kuwait, military & intelligence, islamabad, jf-17 thunder
pakistan, kuwait, military & intelligence, islamabad, jf-17 thunder
Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement with Pakistan
Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order, experts said.
Kuwait has officially ratified a broad defense cooperation pact with Pakistan that was signed in June 2023. The ratification follows high-level military contacts between the two countries.
"This agreement reintroduces Pakistan as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf, beyond its traditional role of providing manpower and training," said Sultan M. Hali, writer and retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.
Key points from his commentary:
1️ New role. Pakistan ceases to be merely a supplier of troops. The pact positions Islamabad as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf.
2️ Hedging strategy. Kuwait is reducing excessive dependence on the US and NATO by relying on a nuclear-armed Muslim-majority ally.
3️ Multipolarity. Arab monarchies are turning to China, Turkiye, and South Asia in response to a fragmented world order.
4️ Basing. Permanent bases are unlikely, but joint exercises, rotational deployments, and maritime patrols are realistic scenarios.
5️ Defense industry. Kuwait may consider the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 Thunder — cheaper than Western analogs and less vulnerable to embargoes.
6️ Forward presence. Expands Pakistan's capability to monitor Gulf maritime traffic, including energy chokepoints.
7️ Defense diplomacy. Strengthens Pakistan's leverage in Gulf councils and its position vis-à-vis India.
8️ Economic dividends. Military cooperation often accompanies labor, trade, and energy agreements, boosting Pakistan's regional integration.
"Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order," Hali said.