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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/kuwait-ratifies-landmark-defense-agreement-with-pakistan-1124506938.html
Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement With Pakistan
Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement With Pakistan
Sputnik International
Kuwait has officially ratified a broad defense cooperation pact with Pakistan that was signed in June 2023. The ratification follows high-level military contacts between the two countries
2026-07-27T18:40+0000
2026-07-27T18:40+0000
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"This agreement reintroduces Pakistan as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf, beyond its traditional role of providing manpower and training," said Sultan M. Hali, writer and retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.Key points from his commentary:"Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order," Hali said.
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pakistan, kuwait, defense cooperation

Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement With Pakistan

18:40 GMT 27.07.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Maryam / Kuwait CityKuwait City
Kuwait City - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Maryam / Kuwait City
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Kuwait has officially ratified a broad defense cooperation pact with Pakistan that was signed in June 2023. The ratification follows high-level military contacts between the two countries
"This agreement reintroduces Pakistan as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf, beyond its traditional role of providing manpower and training," said Sultan M. Hali, writer and retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.
Key points from his commentary:
New role. Pakistan ceases to be merely a supplier of troops. The pact positions Islamabad as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf
Hedging strategy. Kuwait is reducing excessive dependence on the US and NATO by relying on a nuclear-armed Muslim-majority ally
Multipolarity. Arab monarchies are turning to China, Turkiye, and South Asia in response to a fragmented world order
Basing. Permanent bases are unlikely, but joint exercises, rotational deployments, and maritime patrols are realistic scenarios
Defense industry. Kuwait may consider the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 Thunder — cheaper than Western analogs and less vulnerable to embargoes
Forward presence. Expands Pakistan's capability to monitor Gulf maritime traffic, including energy chokepoints
Defense diplomacy. Strengthens Pakistan's leverage in Gulf councils and its position vis-à-vis India
Economic dividends. Military cooperation often accompanies labor, trade, and energy agreements, boosting Pakistan's regional integration.
"Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order," Hali said.
In this Friday, May 4, 2018, photo, a couple walk by the sea with the city skyline in the background, in Doha, Qatar - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement with Pakistan
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