https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/kuwait-ratifies-landmark-defense-agreement-with-pakistan-1124506938.html

Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement With Pakistan

Kuwait Ratifies Landmark Defense Agreement With Pakistan

Sputnik International

Kuwait has officially ratified a broad defense cooperation pact with Pakistan that was signed in June 2023. The ratification follows high-level military contacts between the two countries

2026-07-27T18:40+0000

2026-07-27T18:40+0000

2026-07-27T18:40+0000

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"This agreement reintroduces Pakistan as a direct security stakeholder in the Gulf, beyond its traditional role of providing manpower and training," said Sultan M. Hali, writer and retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.Key points from his commentary:"Kuwait's move signals recognition that multipolarity in defining relations is now essential for resilience in an increasingly fragmented regional order," Hali said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/kuwait-ratifies-landmark-defense-agreement-with-pakistan-1124506039.html

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