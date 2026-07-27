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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/new-zealand-spies-sought-info-on-russias-asia-pacific-military-cooperation---fsb-1124502532.html
New Zealand Spies Sought Info on Russia's Asia-Pacific Military Cooperation - FSB
New Zealand Spies Sought Info on Russia's Asia-Pacific Military Cooperation - FSB
Sputnik International
New Zealand's intelligence service obtained information from a Khabarovsk resident on Russia's military and military-technical cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries, the FSB reported Monday.
2026-07-27T07:02+0000
2026-07-27T07:38+0000
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Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had detained a Russian citizen from Khabarovsk on espionage charges for New Zealand. The individual, the agency said, took the initiative to establish contact with New Zealand's intelligence service, which operates within the Five Eyes framework alongside the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.A criminal case has been initiated against the perpetrator on high treason charges, the FSB announced.The security agency added that the individual now in custody, "acting on instructions from a foreign intelligence service, used foreign email services and messaging apps to transmit information that could be used against Russia's security".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html
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The FSB has detained a man suspected of spying for New Zealand
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The FSB has detained a man suspected of spying for New Zealand
2026-07-27T07:02+0000
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russia, khabarovsk, russian federal security service (fsb), new zealand

New Zealand Spies Sought Info on Russia's Asia-Pacific Military Cooperation - FSB

07:02 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 27.07.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's intelligence service obtained information from a Khabarovsk resident on Russia's military and military-technical cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries, the FSB reported Monday.
Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had detained a Russian citizen from Khabarovsk on espionage charges for New Zealand. The individual, the agency said, took the initiative to establish contact with New Zealand's intelligence service, which operates within the Five Eyes framework alongside the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.
"Through a recruited agent, New Zealand intelligence sought to obtain information about Russia's military and military-technical cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region," an agency official said in the FSB video clip.
A criminal case has been initiated against the perpetrator on high treason charges, the FSB announced.
The security agency added that the individual now in custody, "acting on instructions from a foreign intelligence service, used foreign email services and messaging apps to transmit information that could be used against Russia's security".
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