https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/new-zealand-spies-sought-info-on-russias-asia-pacific-military-cooperation---fsb-1124502532.html

New Zealand Spies Sought Info on Russia's Asia-Pacific Military Cooperation - FSB

New Zealand Spies Sought Info on Russia's Asia-Pacific Military Cooperation - FSB

Sputnik International

New Zealand's intelligence service obtained information from a Khabarovsk resident on Russia's military and military-technical cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries, the FSB reported Monday.

2026-07-27T07:02+0000

2026-07-27T07:02+0000

2026-07-27T07:38+0000

russia

russia

khabarovsk

russian federal security service (fsb)

new zealand

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Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had detained a Russian citizen from Khabarovsk on espionage charges for New Zealand. The individual, the agency said, took the initiative to establish contact with New Zealand's intelligence service, which operates within the Five Eyes framework alongside the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.A criminal case has been initiated against the perpetrator on high treason charges, the FSB announced.The security agency added that the individual now in custody, "acting on instructions from a foreign intelligence service, used foreign email services and messaging apps to transmit information that could be used against Russia's security".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html

russia

khabarovsk

new zealand

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The FSB has detained a man suspected of spying for New Zealand Sputnik International The FSB has detained a man suspected of spying for New Zealand 2026-07-27T07:02+0000 true PT0M32S

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russia, khabarovsk, russian federal security service (fsb), new zealand