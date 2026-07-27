International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/north-koreas-nuclear-status-final-and-irreversible---kim-yo-jong-1124502398.html
North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
Sputnik International
North Korea's nuclear capabilities will be continuously strengthened, Kim Yo Jong – a senior official of the Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong-un – said in a statement broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency.
2026-07-27T06:20+0000
2026-07-27T06:20+0000
world
kim yo jong
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_0:47:900:553_1920x0_80_0_0_f2a4f752c2574afccc264301786ca7df.jpg
"Regardless of what anyone says, the DPRK's status as a responsible nuclear state is final and irreversible. Our nuclear power will be continuously upgraded without pause," she stated.Her remarks came after an ASEAN forum called for denuclearization – which she dismissed as a "foolish dream.""No legally binding paper can change our constitutional status," she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/north-korea-strengthens-nuclear-forces--qualitative-and-quantitative-boost-1124430275.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_50:0:850:600_1920x0_80_0_0_a38288365940a58a230c12fe1061e3bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim yo jong, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna)
kim yo jong, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna)

North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong

06:20 GMT 27.07.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
North Korea's nuclear capabilities will be continuously strengthened, Kim Yo Jong – a senior official of the Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong-un – said in a statement broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency.
"Regardless of what anyone says, the DPRK's status as a responsible nuclear state is final and irreversible. Our nuclear power will be continuously upgraded without pause," she stated.
Her remarks came after an ASEAN forum called for denuclearization – which she dismissed as a "foolish dream."
"No legally binding paper can change our constitutional status," she said.

"Nuclear deterrence is a reliable shield for our sovereignty and the best guarantee for protecting state power," Kim Yo Jong emphasized.

Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
Military
North Korea Strengthens Nuclear Forces — Qualitative and Quantitative Boost
10 July, 03:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала