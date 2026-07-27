https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/north-koreas-nuclear-status-final-and-irreversible---kim-yo-jong-1124502398.html
North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
Sputnik International
North Korea's nuclear capabilities will be continuously strengthened, Kim Yo Jong – a senior official of the Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong-un – said in a statement broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency.
2026-07-27T06:20+0000
2026-07-27T06:20+0000
2026-07-27T06:20+0000
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"Regardless of what anyone says, the DPRK's status as a responsible nuclear state is final and irreversible. Our nuclear power will be continuously upgraded without pause," she stated.Her remarks came after an ASEAN forum called for denuclearization – which she dismissed as a "foolish dream.""No legally binding paper can change our constitutional status," she said.
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North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
North Korea's nuclear capabilities will be continuously strengthened, Kim Yo Jong – a senior official of the Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong-un – said in a statement broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency.
"Regardless of what anyone says, the DPRK's status as a responsible nuclear state is final and irreversible. Our nuclear power will be continuously upgraded without pause," she stated.
Her remarks came after an ASEAN forum called for denuclearization – which she dismissed as a "foolish dream."
"No legally binding paper can change our constitutional status," she said.
"Nuclear deterrence is a reliable shield for our sovereignty and the best guarantee for protecting state power," Kim Yo Jong emphasized.