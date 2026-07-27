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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russia-ready-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-with-anchorage-agreements---foreign-ministry-1124505919.html
Russia Ready to Resolve Ukraine Conflict with Anchorage Agreements - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Resolve Ukraine Conflict with Anchorage Agreements - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the agreements reached in Anchorage in August 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
2026-07-27T14:32+0000
2026-07-27T14:32+0000
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"For our part, we confirm our readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict - something we have never renounced - but on the basis of mutual understandings, including those reached in Alaska," Zakharova said at a briefing.The United States assured Russia that Ukraine would definitely accept the Anchorage proposals on Ukraine, Zakharova also said.
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Russia Ready to Resolve Ukraine Conflict with Anchorage Agreements - Foreign Ministry

14:32 GMT 27.07.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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Russia is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the agreements reached in Anchorage in August 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"For our part, we confirm our readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict - something we have never renounced - but on the basis of mutual understandings, including those reached in Alaska," Zakharova said at a briefing.
The United States assured Russia that Ukraine would definitely accept the Anchorage proposals on Ukraine, Zakharova also said.

"The aforementioned compromise proposal was authored by the United States. It was brought to Moscow in early August 2025. The Russian side took the time to study it. At the Anchorage summit, the Russian side clarified the relevance of this proposal and, having received the answer that it was more than relevant, agreed. The US side assured the Russian side that Ukraine would also accept these proposals," Zakharova said during the briefing.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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