https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russia-ready-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-with-anchorage-agreements---foreign-ministry-1124505919.html

Russia Ready to Resolve Ukraine Conflict with Anchorage Agreements - Foreign Ministry

Russia Ready to Resolve Ukraine Conflict with Anchorage Agreements - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the agreements reached in Anchorage in August 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-07-27T14:32+0000

2026-07-27T14:32+0000

2026-07-27T14:32+0000

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"For our part, we confirm our readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict - something we have never renounced - but on the basis of mutual understandings, including those reached in Alaska," Zakharova said at a briefing.The United States assured Russia that Ukraine would definitely accept the Anchorage proposals on Ukraine, Zakharova also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/86-civilians-slaughtered-in-10-day-torrent-of-ukrainian-attacks-on-russia---russian-mfa-spox-1124505780.html

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