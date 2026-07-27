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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russia-targets-fuel-hubs-and-cargo-ships-in-daylong-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports---mod-1124506237.html
Russia Targets Fuel Hubs and Cargo Ships in Daylong Strikes on Ukrainian Ports - MoD
Russia Targets Fuel Hubs and Cargo Ships in Daylong Strikes on Ukrainian Ports - MoD
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The Russian Armed Forces continued throughout the day to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-27T14:51+0000
2026-07-27T14:52+0000
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"Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to deliver strikes against ports and maritime vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the statement read.The strikes were conducted against fuel trans-shipment and storage facilities in the port of Odessa, fuel reservoirs in the port of Chernomorsk, and a dry cargo vessel transporting military material in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry reported.
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Russia Targets Fuel Hubs and Cargo Ships in Daylong Strikes on Ukrainian Ports - MoD

14:51 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 27.07.2026)
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The Russian Armed Forces continued throughout the day to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to deliver strikes against ports and maritime vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the statement read.
The strikes were conducted against fuel trans-shipment and storage facilities in the port of Odessa, fuel reservoirs in the port of Chernomorsk, and a dry cargo vessel transporting military material in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry reported.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
07:37 GMT
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