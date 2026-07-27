https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russia-targets-fuel-hubs-and-cargo-ships-in-daylong-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports---mod-1124506237.html

Russia Targets Fuel Hubs and Cargo Ships in Daylong Strikes on Ukrainian Ports - MoD

Russia Targets Fuel Hubs and Cargo Ships in Daylong Strikes on Ukrainian Ports - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces continued throughout the day to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-27T14:51+0000

2026-07-27T14:51+0000

2026-07-27T14:52+0000

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"Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to deliver strikes against ports and maritime vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the statement read.The strikes were conducted against fuel trans-shipment and storage facilities in the port of Odessa, fuel reservoirs in the port of Chernomorsk, and a dry cargo vessel transporting military material in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-forces-hammer-ukrainian-supply-ports---mod-1124503033.html

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