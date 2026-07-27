https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-forces-hammer-ukrainian-supply-ports---mod-1124503033.html

Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD

Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have continued striking Ukrainian ports used in the interests of its troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-27T07:37+0000

2026-07-27T07:37+0000

2026-07-27T07:59+0000

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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of cargo for its troops," the statement read.Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships with drone attacks in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading military equipment, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-paralyze-two-ships-carrying-ukrainian-military-cargo-1124500958.html

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