https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-forces-hammer-ukrainian-supply-ports---mod-1124503033.html
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have continued striking Ukrainian ports used in the interests of its troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-27T07:37+0000
2026-07-27T07:37+0000
2026-07-27T07:59+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of cargo for its troops," the statement read.Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships with drone attacks in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading military equipment, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
07:37 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 27.07.2026)
The Russian Armed Forces have continued striking Ukrainian ports used in support of its troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of cargo for its troops," the statement read.
Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships with drone attacks in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading military equipment, the ministry added.