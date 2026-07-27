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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-forces-hammer-ukrainian-supply-ports---mod-1124503033.html
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have continued striking Ukrainian ports used in the interests of its troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-27T07:37+0000
2026-07-27T07:59+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of cargo for its troops," the statement read.Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships with drone attacks in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading military equipment, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-strikes-paralyze-two-ships-carrying-ukrainian-military-cargo-1124500958.html
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Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Supply Ports - MoD

07:37 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 27.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces have continued striking Ukrainian ports used in support of its troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of cargo for its troops," the statement read.
Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships with drone attacks in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading military equipment, the ministry added.
Okhotnik drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Paralyze Two Ships Carrying Ukrainian Military Cargo
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