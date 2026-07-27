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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-navy-can-protect-merchant-ships---kremlin-1124503478.html
Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin
Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The installation of defensive means on merchant vessels cannot be considered at this time, but the Russian navy can take measures to protect them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-07-27T09:33+0000
2026-07-27T09:33+0000
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Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to influence the Russian merchant fleet must be resolutely combated.There is no specifics regarding a possible "air truce," just as there are no new formulas or proposals for settling the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov also said.Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources, that an "air truce" initiative would be discussed at Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting in the United States.
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Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin

09:33 GMT 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The installation of defensive means on merchant vessels cannot be considered at this time, but the Russian navy can take measures to protect them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to influence the Russian merchant fleet must be resolutely combated.
"International maritime law is in force, according to which international merchant vessels cannot be armed, and therefore they are commercial vessels. Any other additional equipment for these vessels is also impossible, so this is out of the question in principle. But the fact that the Russian navy can take protective measures — yes, the president made an exhaustive statement on this yesterday," Peskov told reporters.
There is no specifics regarding a possible "air truce," just as there are no new formulas or proposals for settling the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov also said.
Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources, that an "air truce" initiative would be discussed at Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting in the United States.

"Indeed, this information appeared a few days ago, but so far it is nothing more than media speculation. There is no specifics on this matter, and there is no specifics regarding any new formulas or proposals either," Peskov told journalists, responding to a question about whether Russia had any information on this initiative through diplomatic channels.

President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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