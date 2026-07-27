https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-navy-can-protect-merchant-ships---kremlin-1124503478.html

Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin

Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The installation of defensive means on merchant vessels cannot be considered at this time, but the Russian navy can take measures to protect them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-07-27T09:33+0000

2026-07-27T09:33+0000

2026-07-27T09:33+0000

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Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to influence the Russian merchant fleet must be resolutely combated.There is no specifics regarding a possible "air truce," just as there are no new formulas or proposals for settling the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov also said.Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources, that an "air truce" initiative would be discussed at Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting in the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sees-dualism-in-trumps-position-on-ukraine-conflict--kremlin-1124499315.html

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