Russian Navy Can Protect Merchant Ships - Kremlin
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The installation of defensive means on merchant vessels cannot be considered at this time, but the Russian navy can take measures to protect them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to influence the Russian merchant fleet must be resolutely combated.
"International maritime law is in force, according to which international merchant vessels cannot be armed, and therefore they are commercial vessels. Any other additional equipment for these vessels is also impossible, so this is out of the question in principle. But the fact that the Russian navy can take protective measures — yes, the president made an exhaustive statement on this yesterday," Peskov told reporters.
There is no specifics regarding a possible "air truce," just as there are no new formulas or proposals for settling the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov also said.
Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources, that an "air truce" initiative would be discussed at Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting in the United States.
"Indeed, this information appeared a few days ago, but so far it is nothing more than media speculation. There is no specifics on this matter, and there is no specifics regarding any new formulas or proposals either," Peskov told journalists, responding to a question about whether Russia had any information on this initiative through diplomatic channels.
Yesterday, 13:06 GMT