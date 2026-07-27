https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-kommunarovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124503348.html
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on... 27.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-27T09:26+0000
2026-07-27T09:26+0000
2026-07-27T09:26+0000
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"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses and, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-forces-continue-to-pierce-through-ukrainian-defenses-1124498608.html
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Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses and, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.
Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 380 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 230 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup