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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
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Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on... 27.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-27T09:26+0000
2026-07-27T09:26+0000
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"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses and, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
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Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region

09:26 GMT 27.07.2026
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A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses and, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.
Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 380 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 230 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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