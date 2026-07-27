https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-kommunarovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124503348.html

Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on... 27.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-27T09:26+0000

2026-07-27T09:26+0000

2026-07-27T09:26+0000

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"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses and, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russian-forces-continue-to-pierce-through-ukrainian-defenses-1124498608.html

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