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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/trump-says-hasnt-discussed-with-saudi-arabia-possibility-of-joining-abraham-accords-1124506813.html
Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords
Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has not yet discussed with Saudi Arabia the possibility of the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords.
2026-07-27T17:19+0000
2026-07-27T17:19+0000
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"We haven't talked about that," Trump told reporters during a gaggle from Air Force One when asked if the Saudis intend to sign the accords. On Thursday, Trump said that the nuclear cooperation deal between Washington and Riyadh was subject to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the first Trump administration in 2020.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-saudi-arabia-reach-nuclear-cooperation-deal---energy-department-1124479080.html
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donald trump, saudi arabia, israel, abraham accords

Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords

17:19 GMT 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has not yet discussed with Saudi Arabia the possibility of the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords.
"We haven't talked about that," Trump told reporters during a gaggle from Air Force One when asked if the Saudis intend to sign the accords.
On Thursday, Trump said that the nuclear cooperation deal between Washington and Riyadh was subject to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
World
US, Saudi Arabia Reach Nuclear Cooperation Deal - Energy Department
23 July, 03:18 GMT
The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the first Trump administration in 2020.
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