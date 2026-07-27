https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/trump-says-hasnt-discussed-with-saudi-arabia-possibility-of-joining-abraham-accords-1124506813.html
Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords
Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has not yet discussed with Saudi Arabia the possibility of the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords.
2026-07-27T17:19+0000
2026-07-27T17:19+0000
2026-07-27T17:19+0000
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"We haven't talked about that," Trump told reporters during a gaggle from Air Force One when asked if the Saudis intend to sign the accords. On Thursday, Trump said that the nuclear cooperation deal between Washington and Riyadh was subject to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the first Trump administration in 2020.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-saudi-arabia-reach-nuclear-cooperation-deal---energy-department-1124479080.html
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donald trump, saudi arabia, israel, abraham accords
donald trump, saudi arabia, israel, abraham accords
Trump Says Hasn't Discussed With Saudi Arabia Possibility of Joining Abraham Accords
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has not yet discussed with Saudi Arabia the possibility of the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords.
"We haven't talked about that," Trump told reporters during a gaggle from Air Force One when asked if the Saudis intend to sign the accords.
On Thursday, Trump said that the nuclear cooperation deal between Washington and Riyadh was subject to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the first Trump administration in 2020.