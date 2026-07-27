https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/western-efforts-to-undermine-russian-economy-and-science-will-fail-against-unyielding-nation---1124503821.html

No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin

No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin

Sputnik International

The West is trying to undermine Russia's economy and science, but the Russian people cannot be broken, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-07-27T11:05+0000

2026-07-27T11:05+0000

2026-07-27T13:12+0000

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"Seeking to rattle the Russian state and provoke social division in our country, [Western countries] have attempted to strangle our economy, financial system, and banking sector, and sought to undermine the potential of science, industry, and education," Putin said.Having failed to prevail over Russia militarily, the Western coalition is now openly employing terrorist methods against the Russian population, President Putin noted.In the face of trials and external tribulations, the Russian people have responded with inner unity, Putin highlighted.Putin described the past five years as difficult and extremely consequential for Russia.Russia has long faced Western efforts to hold it back, but since 2022 the Russophobic machine has been put into full motion, Putin said.The president noted that the West is setting global "records," both in the sheer number of sanctions and in their utter ineffectiveness.Other Key Statements

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