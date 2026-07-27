https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/western-efforts-to-undermine-russian-economy-and-science-will-fail-against-unyielding-nation---1124503821.html
No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin
No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin
Sputnik International
The West is trying to undermine Russia's economy and science, but the Russian people cannot be broken, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-07-27T11:05+0000
2026-07-27T11:05+0000
2026-07-27T13:12+0000
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"Seeking to rattle the Russian state and provoke social division in our country, [Western countries] have attempted to strangle our economy, financial system, and banking sector, and sought to undermine the potential of science, industry, and education," Putin said.Having failed to prevail over Russia militarily, the Western coalition is now openly employing terrorist methods against the Russian population, President Putin noted.In the face of trials and external tribulations, the Russian people have responded with inner unity, Putin highlighted.Putin described the past five years as difficult and extremely consequential for Russia.Russia has long faced Western efforts to hold it back, but since 2022 the Russophobic machine has been put into full motion, Putin said.The president noted that the West is setting global "records," both in the sheer number of sanctions and in their utter ineffectiveness.Other Key Statements
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No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin
11:05 GMT 27.07.2026 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 27.07.2026)
The West is trying to undermine Russia's economic and scientific spheres, but the Russian people cannot be broken, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Seeking to rattle the Russian state and provoke social division in our country, [Western countries] have attempted to strangle our economy, financial system, and banking sector, and sought to undermine the potential of science, industry, and education," Putin said.
Having failed to prevail over Russia militarily, the Western coalition is now openly employing terrorist methods against the Russian population, President Putin noted.
On Monday, following the final plenary session of the eighth-convocation State Duma, Putin held a meeting with lawmakers.
In the face of trials and external tribulations, the Russian people have responded with inner unity, Putin highlighted.
"In response to historic trials and aggressive external pressure, our multi-ethnic people have responded with internal solidarity. That has always been the case, and that is precisely what we see today," he said.
Putin described the past five years as difficult and extremely consequential for Russia.
"The past five years - the period of your tenure as deputies - have been challenging and immensely responsible for our country," he said, addressing the legislators.
Russia has long faced Western efforts to hold it back, but since 2022 the Russophobic machine has been put into full motion, Putin said.
"We have long been confronted with unlawful restrictions, with attempts at containment and pressure - both after the 'Russian Spring' of 2014 and even before that. But since 2022, the West has put the Russophobic machine into full swing," Putin noted.
The president noted that the West is setting global "records," both in the sheer number of sanctions and in their utter ineffectiveness.
The Russian people are unbreakable - never have been, and never will be
The nation withstood these trials and tribulations with internal unity
Russia's strategic decisions are grounded in citizens' real interests
Legal protections for special military operation participants, veterans, and their families are steadily expanding
The West cites sections of the UN Charter only when it "serves their interests"
Western sanctions against Russia are backfiring on their own initiators
Russia will act with measured restraint on the battlefield, yet remain steadfast in achieving its objectives
Russia's economy has held its ranking as the world's fourth largest by purchasing power parity, and number one in Europe