https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/putin-calls-for-decisive-action-against-attempts-to-disrupt-russian-merchant-fleet-1124500245.html

Putin Calls for Decisive Action Against Attempts to Disrupt Russian Merchant Fleet

Putin Calls for Decisive Action Against Attempts to Disrupt Russian Merchant Fleet

Sputnik International

ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for decisive action against attempts to disrupt the Russian merchant fleet, treating such acts as piracy.

2026-07-26T14:41+0000

2026-07-26T14:41+0000

2026-07-26T15:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

russian navy

russia

kaliningrad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118351775_0:0:3070:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_90f1c6b5a954b72891e9069f8eda4fb3.jpg

Speaking on Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Putin heard reports from fleet commanders via video link. He mentioned attempts by adversaries to interfere with Russian shipping, including commercial vessels. The president expressed his hopes that the Russian Navy would effectively protect Russian merchant shipping.Putin added that Russia's Baltic Fleet is tasked with ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region.He added that the security of the Northern Sea Route is also a top priority, as it is the most efficient and economically viable shipping route because it passes either through both Russia's territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone.The Russian president emphasized that the Navy is set to incorporate the Poseidon unmanned vessel in the near future. "Take the Poseidon system, for example, which we have spoken about on numerous occasions. It is, in essence, an unmanned underwater vehicle. It is now in the final stages of development. We are moving toward completing it and putting it on combat duty," the president said.Putin added that maintaining military presence in the Arctic is of the utmost importance to guarantee the security of Russia's interests in the region. He emphasized that "Russia never sought confrontation in the Arctic; Moscow is open to cooperation with everybody."Putin added that when it comes to safeguarding economic interests in the region, everything must be done with the utmost care, as "the Arctic's environment is extremely fragile, which is why the latest technologies must be used there."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/the-navy-plays-crucial-role-in-special-military-operation--putin-1124499769.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russias-latest-weapons-that-put-world-on-edge-1123071453.html

russia

kaliningrad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russian navy, russia, kaliningrad