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Putin Calls for Decisive Action Against Attempts to Disrupt Russian Merchant Fleet
Putin Calls for Decisive Action Against Attempts to Disrupt Russian Merchant Fleet
Sputnik International
ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for decisive action against attempts to disrupt the Russian merchant fleet, treating such acts as piracy.
2026-07-26T14:41+0000
2026-07-26T15:53+0000
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Speaking on Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Putin heard reports from fleet commanders via video link. He mentioned attempts by adversaries to interfere with Russian shipping, including commercial vessels. The president expressed his hopes that the Russian Navy would effectively protect Russian merchant shipping.Putin added that Russia's Baltic Fleet is tasked with ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region.He added that the security of the Northern Sea Route is also a top priority, as it is the most efficient and economically viable shipping route because it passes either through both Russia's territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone.The Russian president emphasized that the Navy is set to incorporate the Poseidon unmanned vessel in the near future. "Take the Poseidon system, for example, which we have spoken about on numerous occasions. It is, in essence, an unmanned underwater vehicle. It is now in the final stages of development. We are moving toward completing it and putting it on combat duty," the president said.Putin added that maintaining military presence in the Arctic is of the utmost importance to guarantee the security of Russia's interests in the region. He emphasized that "Russia never sought confrontation in the Arctic; Moscow is open to cooperation with everybody."Putin added that when it comes to safeguarding economic interests in the region, everything must be done with the utmost care, as "the Arctic's environment is extremely fragile, which is why the latest technologies must be used there."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/the-navy-plays-crucial-role-in-special-military-operation--putin-1124499769.html
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Putin Calls for Decisive Action Against Attempts to Disrupt Russian Merchant Fleet

14:41 GMT 26.07.2026 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 26.07.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for decisive action against attempts to disrupt the Russian merchant fleet, treating such acts as piracy.
Speaking on Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Putin heard reports from fleet commanders via video link. He mentioned attempts by adversaries to interfere with Russian shipping, including commercial vessels.
"I want to draw your attention to the fact that in such cases, of course, one must act carefully, within the framework of international maritime law, but decisively - as one must fight against piracy and pirates," Putin said.
The president expressed his hopes that the Russian Navy would effectively protect Russian merchant shipping.
Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval command at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, July 26, 2026. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev is seen on the right. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Putin added that Russia's Baltic Fleet is tasked with ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region.

"In the event that any threats are created for it, the security of the Kaliningrad Region will be ensured by all of Russia's capabilities," the president stated.

He added that the security of the Northern Sea Route is also a top priority, as it is the most efficient and economically viable shipping route because it passes either through both Russia's territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone.
"We will certainly defend our interests, just as we will defend the Northern Sea Route," the president said.
The Russian president emphasized that the Navy is set to incorporate the Poseidon unmanned vessel in the near future.

"Take the Poseidon system, for example, which we have spoken about on numerous occasions. It is, in essence, an unmanned underwater vehicle. It is now in the final stages of development. We are moving toward completing it and putting it on combat duty," the president said.
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Putin added that maintaining military presence in the Arctic is of the utmost importance to guarantee the security of Russia's interests in the region. He emphasized that "Russia never sought confrontation in the Arctic; Moscow is open to cooperation with everybody."
"The Arctic is a region we have already developed, and we will continue to develop it," the president said.
Putin added that when it comes to safeguarding economic interests in the region, everything must be done with the utmost care, as "the Arctic's environment is extremely fragile, which is why the latest technologies must be used there."
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