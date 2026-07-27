https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/zelensky-admits-ukraine-may-face-another-tough-winter-1124503707.html

Zelensky Admits Ukraine May Face Another Tough Winter

Zelensky Admits Ukraine May Face Another Tough Winter

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview aired on Monday that the Ukrainians should brace themselves for another tough winter.

2026-07-27T11:02+0000

2026-07-27T11:02+0000

2026-07-27T11:02+0000

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"First of all, we had to prepare for the very difficult winter. Nobody even can’t imagine what the winter will be. Of course, it can be tough," Zelensky told Sky News. He said that his decision to reshuffle the government was related to this projection.

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