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Zelensky Admits Ukraine May Face Another Tough Winter
Zelensky Admits Ukraine May Face Another Tough Winter
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview aired on Monday that the Ukrainians should brace themselves for another tough winter.
2026-07-27T11:02+0000
2026-07-27T11:02+0000
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"First of all, we had to prepare for the very difficult winter. Nobody even can’t imagine what the winter will be. Of course, it can be tough," Zelensky told Sky News. He said that his decision to reshuffle the government was related to this projection.
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Zelensky Admits Ukraine May Face Another Tough Winter

11:02 GMT 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview aired on Monday that the Ukrainians should brace themselves for another tough winter.
"First of all, we had to prepare for the very difficult winter. Nobody even can’t imagine what the winter will be. Of course, it can be tough," Zelensky told Sky News.
He said that his decision to reshuffle the government was related to this projection.

On July 12, Zelensky announced his intention to again reshuffle the government, which was followed by the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her entire cabinet. She was succeeded by Sergii Koretskyi, former head of Naftogaz and an associate of Timur Mindich, Zelensky's close ally and a key suspect in the energy corruption scandal.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
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