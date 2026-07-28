International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/india-considers-purchasing-lng-produced-in-russian-arctic---russian-foreign-ministry-1124509427.html
India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry
India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
India is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
2026-07-28T11:58+0000
2026-07-28T11:58+0000
world
russia
india
arctic
northern sea route
lng
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c79b4e1cbea6ade2f54f3b627f8d273.jpg
"For decades, the main area of cooperation with India has been the joint development of oil and gas fields. The Indian side is actively involved in the operations of Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, the Sakhalin-1 project, and is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic," Rudenko said in an interview with the Arctic.ru portal out on Tuesday. Cooperation in the field of logistics holds good prospects, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-india-trade-set-to-hit-record-70b-in-2026-1124404743.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2cbf2357a1baca5d93f3186201605a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, india, arctic, northern sea route, lng
russia, india, arctic, northern sea route, lng

India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry

11:58 GMT 28.07.2026
© AP PhotoThe tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
"For decades, the main area of cooperation with India has been the joint development of oil and gas fields. The Indian side is actively involved in the operations of Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, the Sakhalin-1 project, and is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic," Rudenko said in an interview with the Arctic.ru portal out on Tuesday.
Cooperation in the field of logistics holds good prospects, the diplomat added.
"Options are being explored to boost shipping along the Vladivostok–Chennai maritime route. Opportunities for joint development of the Northern Sea Route are being studied. The necessary regulatory framework is being established," Rudenko said.

The deputy minister also said that the first step was the signing in December 2025 of a memorandum on training specialists to work on vessels operating in polar waters. Next on the agenda is the signing of a memorandum on developing cooperation in maritime cargo transportation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
World
Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026
6 July, 10:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала