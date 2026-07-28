https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/india-considers-purchasing-lng-produced-in-russian-arctic---russian-foreign-ministry-1124509427.html

India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry

India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

India is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

2026-07-28T11:58+0000

2026-07-28T11:58+0000

2026-07-28T11:58+0000

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"For decades, the main area of cooperation with India has been the joint development of oil and gas fields. The Indian side is actively involved in the operations of Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, the Sakhalin-1 project, and is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic," Rudenko said in an interview with the Arctic.ru portal out on Tuesday. Cooperation in the field of logistics holds good prospects, the diplomat added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-india-trade-set-to-hit-record-70b-in-2026-1124404743.html

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