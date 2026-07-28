https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/india-considers-purchasing-lng-produced-in-russian-arctic---russian-foreign-ministry-1124509427.html
India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry
India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
India is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
2026-07-28T11:58+0000
2026-07-28T11:58+0000
2026-07-28T11:58+0000
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"For decades, the main area of cooperation with India has been the joint development of oil and gas fields. The Indian side is actively involved in the operations of Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, the Sakhalin-1 project, and is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic," Rudenko said in an interview with the Arctic.ru portal out on Tuesday. Cooperation in the field of logistics holds good prospects, the diplomat added.
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India Considers Purchasing LNG Produced in Russian Arctic - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
"For decades, the main area of cooperation with India has been the joint development of oil and gas fields. The Indian side is actively involved in the operations of Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, the Sakhalin-1 project, and is considering purchasing liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic," Rudenko said in an interview with the Arctic.ru portal out on Tuesday.
Cooperation in the field of logistics holds good prospects, the diplomat added.
"Options are being explored to boost shipping along the Vladivostok–Chennai maritime route. Opportunities for joint development of the Northern Sea Route are being studied. The necessary regulatory framework is being established," Rudenko said.
The deputy minister also said that the first step was the signing in December 2025 of a memorandum on training specialists to work on vessels operating in polar waters. Next on the agenda is the signing of a memorandum on developing cooperation in maritime cargo transportation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route.