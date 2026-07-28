https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russia-doubles-down-on-black-sea-pressure-with-fresh-wave-of-port-bombardments---mod-1124510092.html
Russia Doubles Down on Black Sea Pressure with Fresh Wave of Strikes on Military Cargo Hubs - MoD
Russia Doubles Down on Black Sea Pressure with Fresh Wave of Strikes on Military Cargo Hubs - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces continued throughout the day to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
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"Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the statement said.Russia struck infrastructure facilities of the transshipment complex in the port of Nikolaev, as well as fuel and lubricant reservoirs intended for supplying the Ukrainian troops, the ministry reported.Russian troops also struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea with drone attacks, which was en route with military cargo to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the ministry added. Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
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Russia Doubles Down on Black Sea Pressure with Fresh Wave of Strikes on Military Cargo Hubs - MoD
14:22 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 28.07.2026)
The Russian Armed Forces continued throughout the day to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike ports and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the statement said.
Russia struck infrastructure facilities of the transshipment complex in the port of Nikolaev, as well as fuel and lubricant reservoirs intended for supplying the Ukrainian troops, the ministry reported.
"As a result of strikes using loitering munitions and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, targets in the port of Nikolaev were hit, including infrastructure facilities of the transshipment complex used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as reservoirs with fuel and lubricants intended for the supply of the Ukrainian forces," the statement read.
Russian troops also struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea with drone attacks, which was en route with military cargo to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the ministry added.
Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.