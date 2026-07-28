International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russia-never-isolate-itself-in-international-affairs-nor-will-it---putin-1124509778.html
Russia Never Isolate Itself in International Affairs and Has No Intention of Doing So - Putin
Russia Never Isolate Itself in International Affairs and Has No Intention of Doing So - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia has never isolated itself from anyone in international affairs and does not intend to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-07-28T12:45+0000
2026-07-28T13:16+0000
russia
vladimir putin
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124349891_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_3693640ffb06adf9534799e8e1b156b5.jpg
"Russia has never isolated itself from anyone and does not intend to do so, and our contacts with friendly countries and with the relevant government structures in those countries are extremely important," Putin said during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.Putin has called on authorities to respond instantly to any manifestations of injustice towards participants in the Special Military Operation and their family members.He also noted that government bodies are already doing a great deal to support Russian fighters and their families, and that this work must continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/western-efforts-to-undermine-russian-economy-and-science-will-fail-against-unyielding-nation---1124503821.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124349891_403:0:3134:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1deeab479f20099bfe2c4d26f2d95d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin
russia, vladimir putin

Russia Never Isolate Itself in International Affairs and Has No Intention of Doing So - Putin

12:45 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 28.07.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia has never isolated itself from anyone in international affairs and does not intend to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Russia has never isolated itself from anyone and does not intend to do so, and our contacts with friendly countries and with the relevant government structures in those countries are extremely important," Putin said during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.
Putin has called on authorities to respond instantly to any manifestations of injustice towards participants in the Special Military Operation and their family members.
He also noted that government bodies are already doing a great deal to support Russian fighters and their families, and that this work must continue.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
World
No Amount of Western Pressure Can Break Russia's Economic or Scientific Backbone - Putin
Yesterday, 11:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала