https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russia-never-isolate-itself-in-international-affairs-nor-will-it---putin-1124509778.html

Russia Never Isolate Itself in International Affairs and Has No Intention of Doing So - Putin

Russia Never Isolate Itself in International Affairs and Has No Intention of Doing So - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia has never isolated itself from anyone in international affairs and does not intend to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-07-28T12:45+0000

2026-07-28T12:45+0000

2026-07-28T13:16+0000

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"Russia has never isolated itself from anyone and does not intend to do so, and our contacts with friendly countries and with the relevant government structures in those countries are extremely important," Putin said during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.Putin has called on authorities to respond instantly to any manifestations of injustice towards participants in the Special Military Operation and their family members.He also noted that government bodies are already doing a great deal to support Russian fighters and their families, and that this work must continue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/western-efforts-to-undermine-russian-economy-and-science-will-fail-against-unyielding-nation---1124503821.html

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